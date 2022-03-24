On Wednesday, veteran actor and ageless wonder Morris Chestnut received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Per CBS, the actor—who made his film debut in the 1991, John Singleton-directed feature Boyz n The Hood—is the 2,716th person to receive the honor since the WoF’s inception in 1961. Chestnut has starred in an array of films and TV series over the years, most notably: The Best Man (and its sequel The Best Man Holiday), The Brothers, Rosewood, Two Can Play That Game, Perfect Holiday, Like Mike (90s kids remember this gem) and many more.

He can currently be seen on the Fox drama Our Kind of People and he’s also gearing up to reprise his role of Lance Sullivan for the upcoming Best Man television series, directed by the film’s original writer and director Malcolm D. Lee.

In light of the news of him receiving the star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Chestnut reflected on his decades long career during a recent interview with Variety:

“If I knew when I was first starting out that I would still be here, I would have focused more on the craft—I would have studied like crazy in the beginning. When I got into this, I got a big break early. I was always trying to look for the next job. But I always ask young actors, ‘What’s your background? Did you take any classes?’ That’s what I tell them most of the time: Study and get the foundation because once you get that, you’ll always be around and you’ll always have opportunities. When you do get that big break, you’re ready for it.”

He later added, “For lawyers, you go to undergrad, law school and take the bar. Doctors have a very specific route to become a doctor. In Hollywood, there’s no blueprint. It just doesn’t work like that. My whole driving thought was, ‘Continue to work.’ That is what I want to do: work.”