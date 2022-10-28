White folks around the world are devastated by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announcing Friday that they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Rumors have surrounded the couple for months regarding a potential split. However, Brady finally took to his Instagram Story to address the rumors:

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”



Bündchen added: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

While divorce is a sad occurrence, people get divorced literally every single day. Being rich and famous doesn’t make it worse—it just makes it public. Brady “retired” from the NFL in February just to return 40 days later.



“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told Elle in September. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion remarked on his “Let’s Go!” podcast the ways his family has suffered because of his demanding career:

“When you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations which are very important to you – namely children that are growing up and things that, I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings.”



Tom and Gisele fans should remember: if they can be ok with the decision to amicably part ways, so can you.