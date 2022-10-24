We’ve seen Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry do some spectacularly ridiculous things on the basketball court. Honestly, the only explanation for how he’s able to make impossible shots the way he does is that he has superpowers. Now, the four-time NBA champion is leaning into that possibility with the graphic novel series Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes.



According to The Washington Post, the first issue of the series follows the two-time MVP’s career and is scheduled for release in fall 2024. Rich Korson (The Daily Show) and Josh Bycel (Psych) are writing the series with Damion Scott (Accell) illustrating. Curry is partnering with Penguin Workshop and Unanimous Media for the project.

“We hope that when kids pick up the books in this series to read all about their favorite athletes, it not only instills excitement and grows their love for reading, but also inspires them to reach for the stars and accomplish their dreams,” Curry and Unanimous Media co-founder Erick Peyton said in a statement.

Logically, we all know the best athletes in the world earned their amazing abilities through years of hard work and training. However, when you’re watching Steph Curry hit a shot from a crazy angle while he’s falling down, you can’t help but wonder if he also has enhanced reflexes like Spider-Man or X-ray vision like Superman.

Sports Superheroes is Steph’s latest foray into publishing, as the NBA Finals MVP released a children’s picture book titled I Have a Superpower in September. Curry’s three children have inspired him to write these stories where he teaches kids about believing in themselves.

“You kind of have your kids in mind when you’re talking about a book, and then you realize that this is kind of a universal opportunity to reach the next generation,” Curry told The Associated Press.

Though Curry is the focus of Sports Superheroes right now, I feel like Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gymnastics legend Simone Biles and WNBA superstar Candace Parker are all athletes who could definitely be the subject of future graphic novels.