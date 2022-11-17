The critically acclaimed, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-inspired drama, Bel-Air, will be making its return on a small screen near us soon!

The sophomore season is set to return on Feb. 23, 2023 and will see recurring cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones in their respective roles once again. The first teaser trailer was released on Thursday and boy, oh boy, does it look like we’re in for a treat!

Bel-Air | New Season | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

“Life is a series of choices, a world of either this or that,” Banks says in the voiceover. “Push for what you want or let people figure it out on their own. Set your own rules or disturb the system. Stay true to your vision no matter the cost. Play the game they want you to play or draw the line and simply walk away.”



“We all got choices to make but this time—no one chooses for me,” he concludes.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Season Two picks back up where we left off with Banks’ Will “at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them”, according to a press release sent to The Root.

“The future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two,” series creator and EP, Morgan Cooper, said in a statement . “EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou [Will’s father] and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing.”

The first three episodes of Bel-Air premiere Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.