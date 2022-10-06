As we excitedly wait to figure out who the new Black Panther is in Black Panther: Wakanda Fovever, we decided to look back at some of the badass and bionic Black female superheroes we grew up wanting to be.
Bumblebee
Bumblebee
Bumblebee, whose civilian name is Karen Beecher, is DC’s first African American superheroine. She first appeared in the Teen Titans DC comics in 1976 sporting a mini black afro and an ambitious attitude. Bumblebee made her first television debut in the Teen Titans cartoon in the early 2000s.
Catwoman
Catwoman
The complicated Catwoman is a consistently mischievous character, as a “cat” burglar and hero every once in a while. She was introduced to DC in the Batman #1 comic book series as “The Cat” in 1940. She has appeared in several films and shows since 1966 with some of the people who played her including Eartha Kitt, Halle Berry, and Zoe Kravitz.
Storm
Storm
Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, is one of the leaders of the X-Men. She’s a mutant and her powers include manipulating the elements and weather. Storm was brought to comic books in 1975 in Giant-Size X Men#1. She has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Ship in X-Men films, shows, and video games.
Valkyrie
Valkyrie
There have been a couple of different Valkyries in the MCU. The Black Valkyrie is played by Tessa Thompson, who’s had the role since 2017 in Thor: Ragnarok. She was originally created in 1971 for The Incredible Hulk vol.2 comic book. This fierce fighter comes from Asgard and battles alongside Hulk and Thor in the Marvel films.
Nubia
Nubia
DC’s first Black female superhero, Nubia, was introduced in 1973 as Wonder Woman’s twin. She is rarely seen outside of comics but was played by Jayne Kennedy in the 1970s Wonder Woman tv series.
Monica Rambeau
Monica Rambeau
Monica Rambeau is popularly also known as Captain Marvel/Photon. She was brought to the Marvel comics through the Amazing Spider-Man Annual#16 comic in 1982. She is stronger, faster, and smarter than most of the Avengers. Monica was seen live-action in Captain Marvel (2019) portrayed by Akira Akbar and WandaVision (2021) portrayed by Teyonah Parris.
Naomi McDuffie
Naomi McDuffie
Naomi McDuffie is the superhero, Powerhouse. She is a teenager who discovers that she has powers after Superman arrived in her town. Ava DuVernay created a CW television series called Naomi which was played by Kaci Walfall, but it was unfortunately canceled after one season in May 2022.
Ironheart
Ironheart
Riri Williams, better known as Ironheart, is a teenage genius inspired by Iron Man. She rebuilt an iron suit and became a superhero, without natural-born talent. Ironheart will make her film debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022 played by Dominique Thorne with a following Disney+ miniseries to come in 2023.
Shuri
Shuri
Princess Shuri is Black Panther, T’Challa’s, little sister who creates weapons and gear for Wakanda. Shuri is portrayed by Letitia Wright in the Black Panther films.
Vixen
Vixen
Vixen appeared in the DC comic Action Comics #521 in 1981. Her civilian name is Mari McCabe and she gained her powers through a necklace given to her by her parents. Her power is to take on animal-like traits to fight, using her powers to protect animals and humans.
Danielle Cage- Captain America
Danielle Cage- Captain America
Danielle Cage is the daughter of Marvel heroes, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. Danielle’s power is having the extreme strength like her parents. She was introduced to comic book readers in 2015 in Avengers: Ultron Forever vol.11.
Silhouette
Silhouette
Silhouette and her brother Fire are mutants that fight gang violence. She was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot on mission. Readers were first introduced to her in New Warriors #2 in 1990.
Thunder and Lightning
Thunder and Lightning
Anissa Pierce, Thunder, and Jennifer Pierce, Lightning, are the daughters of their famed father who protected their city from gang violence. The super family had a CW show called Black Lightning from 2018-2021.
Crimson Avenger
Crimson Avenger
The female Crimson Avenger emerged in 2000 in Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #9. Jill Carlyle, which is her civilian name, is a lawyer but lost a case that meant so much to her that she went after the criminal. Her weapon is a pair of Colt pistols that she obtained from the first Crimson Avenger, Lee Travis. However, she used the weapons for revenge so she was cursed with a bleeding gun wound in her chest.
Misty Knight
Misty Knight
Misty Knight was created in 1975. After a terrorist attack left police officer, Misty Knight, without one of her arms, Marvel’s Avenger Tony Stark, built her a bionic new one. She used her new arm to fight crime in New York City. Misty, portrayed by Simone Missick, has been in several Marvel shows including Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Iron Fist.
Philippus
Philippus
Philippus was created in 1987 as the trainer and mother figure for Diana, also known as Wonder Woman. She was played by Ann Ogobomo in Wonder Woman and Justice League films.
Rocket
Rocket
Rocket, also known as Raquel Ervin, is the teenage sidekick to the DC hero, Icon. They appeared together in their first comic, Icon #1 (1993).
The Black Panther
The Black Panther
We sadly lost our first Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, before the filming of the new Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that is releasing in theaters November 2022. Fans are now eager to find out who will be sporting the new suit. Will it be a woman? Shuri? Nakia? Or maybe somebody completely new. Be sure to buy your tickets and find out!
