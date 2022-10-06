Crimson Avenger

The female Crimson Avenger emerged in 2000 in Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #9. Jill Carlyle, which is her civilian name, is a lawyer but lost a case that meant so much to her that she went after the criminal. Her weapon is a pair of Colt pistols that she obtained from the first Crimson Avenger, Lee Travis. However, she used the weapons for revenge so she was cursed with a bleeding gun wound in her chest.