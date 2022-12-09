Black celebrities showed up and showed out on all of the major red carpets this year! It’s nearly impossible to choose only one from each show, but here are some of our favorite fits from 2022! Enjoy!
NAACP Image Awards February 26, 2022
Meagan Good wore a gorgeous pink Maria Lucia Hohan dress to the NAACP Image Awards!
Screen Actors Guild Awards February 27, 2022
King Richard (2021) actress, Saniyya Sidney looked like a princess in this blue Zuhair Murad dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards!
Critics Choice Awards March 13, 2022
We love a coordinated couple’s look! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith wore brown and gold at the Critics Choice Awards. Jada’s dress is by the Lebanese brand Maison Rabih Kayrouz.
Academy Awards March 27, 2022
Serena Williams was present for the nominated film King Richard (2021) at the Academy Awards this year. She graced the red carpet with a salmon-colored Gucci gown with a slit, lace gloves, and chunky black heels!
Grammy Awards April 3, 2022
It’s always a pleasure to see men step out of the ordinary for red carpets, and that’s exactly what Lil Nas X did at the Grammy Awards! This pearl-embellished Balmain two-piece set was a look for the books!
MET Gala May 2, 2022
I don’t know about y’all, but I still think about how Lizzo shut down the Guilded Glam-themed Met Gala! Not only did her stylist put her in this gorgeous Thom Browne black and gold gown and cape, but also brought along a golden flute to play as she walked the carpet!
Tony Awards June 12, 2022
Actor Jeremy Pope pulled up to the Tony Awards in this oversized cream-colored Louis Vuitton suit! He paired it with a diamond necklace, rings, and comfy sneakers!
BET Awards June 26, 2022
Janelle Monáe floated across the BET Awards red carpet in a black see-through Roberto Cavalli gown paired with a messy, blonde bun!
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) August 28, 2022
Singer, Khalid, showed up in a groovy ensemble for MTV VMAs!
Emmy Awards September 12, 2022
Quinta Brunson’s gown was as shiny as the first Emmy Award she won in this stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown!
BET Hip Hop Music Awards October 4, 2022
Remy Ma absolutely owned the color green in this custom jumpsuit by D’Anthony Designz.
American Music Awards November 20, 2022
Lionel Richie’s floral-design suit jacket was tailored to perfection for the American Music Awards!
BET Soul Train Awards November 26, 2022
Letoya Luckett is a beauty in this leg-slit, green dress! It’s paired beautifully with emerald-colored earrings and chunky gold bracelets.
People’s Choice Awards December 6, 2022
One of our favorite Black Hollywood couples, Jessica and Niecy Nash-Betts, showed off a matchy-matchy green look for the People’s Choice Awards!
The Root 100 December 8, 2022
Chloe Bailey looked like an angel on The Root 100 red carpet! The flowy fabric and auburn locs were the perfect look!
