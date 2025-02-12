Black Celebs We Lost In 2025

Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., better known as Irv Gotti, passed away on February 5th. He was only 54. His children Angie, Sonny, and JJ stated in an Instagram post that he passed away surrounded by family and friends.

Gotti was a producer and the founder of the label Murder Inc., which was the label responsible for signing Ja Rule and Ashanti back in 1998. Murder Inc Records was also the label responsible for producing songs for other legendary artists such as Mary J Blige, DMX, and Jay-Z.