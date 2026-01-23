Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

What’s Black at Sundance 2026: Movies, Documentaries and More!

Sundance Film Festival is officially underway and that means, so is our list of Black-leading or centric films you might want to keep an eye out for in 2026!

Ed Emanuel, Jerry Brock, Ellis Gates, Thad Givens, Franklin Swann, Lawton Mackey and Donald Mann appear in Soul Patrol by J.M. Harper, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Updated on 1/23/2026 at 6:00pm. E.T.: Now that the holiday season has wrappped, Hollywood and movie enthusiasts worldwide have shifted their focus to the next major event: the Sundance Film Festival which kicked off on Jan. 22. Thankfully, this year, Black audiences will find several projects that are sure to capture their interests!

From a compelling documentary about the Vietnam War’s little-known first Black special operations team to a comedy focused on a young Black filmmaker striving to get his movie produced, there are definitely some films at the festival that we can expect to see hit the big screens shortly after their Sundance premieres. Keep reading for more details!

What Is Sundance Film Festival?

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 18: An evening view of the Egyptian Theatre marquee during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sundance Film Festival is one of the most revered and influential film festivals in the world. Founded by legendary actor Robert Redford (who passed away in September 2025) and held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, it’s an invaluable platform aimed at showcasing the best and brightest in independent films, documentaries and more. This year’s event will take place January 22–February 1. For those who can’t or won’t be attending in-person, there is a virtual option with select programming available online from January 29–February 1.

What Notable Black Artist, Films Have Come From It?

Ryan Coogler at The Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Over the festival’s nearly 50-year-long history, more than a handful of notable Black filmmakers and films have come from the prestigious event and gone one to receive acclaim. Some of those directors include Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station”); Barry Jenkins (“Medicine for Melancholy”); Justin Simien (“Dear White People”); Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”) and more.

Now, let’s get into some of the Black-leading or centric projects coming soon and a few new additions!

“Kikuyu Land”

A still from Kikuyu Land by Andrew H. Brown and Bea Wangondu, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Andrew H. Brown

Documentary Synopsis: As a Nairobi journalist probes a land battle entangling the local government and a powerful multinational corporation, covered wounds are revealed and family secrets are exposed. 

“Lady”

Jessica Gabriel and Amanda Oruh appear in LADY by Olive Nwosu, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Synopsis: In the sprawling African metropolis of Lagos, a fiercely independent young cab driver meets a band of radiantly reckless sex workers whose sisterhood pulls her into danger and joy, setting her on a journey toward her own transformation.

Starring: Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah, Amanda Oruh, Tinuade Jemiseye

“If I Go Will They Miss Me”

Danielle Brooks and Bodhi Jordan Dell appear in If I Go Will They Miss Me by Walter Thompson-Hernandez, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Michael Fernandez.

Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Lil Ant struggles to connect with his father when he begins to see surreal, almost spectral visions of boys drifting around his neighborhood. Their presence reveals a link between father and son, laying bare the threads that bind family, legacy, and place.

Starring: Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson

“The Gallerist”

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Sterling K. Brown attends Hulu’s “Paradise” Official FYC Event at Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on March 07, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Synopsis: A desperate gallerist conspires to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami.

Starring: Sterling K. Brown, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega

“In the Blink Of An Eye”

US actress Rashida Jones arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Synopsis: Three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection, and the circle of life.

Starring: Rashida Jones, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs,

“The Disciple”

Wu-Tang Clan arguably had the best hip-hop record of the year with their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Documentary Synopsis: An outsider fueled by relentless determination works his way into the inner circle of the Wu-Tang Clan, where his ambition and creativity converge in the making of an album poised to ignite global controversy.

“Once Upon A Time In Harlem”

Aaron Douglas, Jean Blackwell Hutson, Nathan Huggins, Richard Bruce Nugent, Eubie Blake and Irwin C. Miller appear in Once Upon A Time In Harlem by William Greaves and David Greaves, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by William Greaves Productions.

Documentary Synopsis:  A decade after his death, genre-defying filmmaker William Greaves has one last trick up his sleeve with what he considered the most important event he captured on film: a 1972 party he engineered with the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance.

“When A Witness Recants”

A still from When A Witness Recants by Dawn Porter, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Bryan Gentry

Documentary Synopsis: In 1983, author Ta-Nehisi Coates learned that a 14-year-old boy was murdered in his Baltimore middle school. Upon revisiting the case, he uncovers the truth: Three innocent teenagers were wrongfully convicted and spent 36 years in prison–creating a lasting impact on the accused, the witnesses, and their community.

“The Britney Griner Story”

Brittney Griner appears in The Brittney Griner Story by Alex Stapleton, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Documentary Synopsis: This documentary explores the circumstances that led to Brittney Griner playing basketball outside the U.S. despite being one of the best players in the sport, including her harrowing detainment, unwavering determination to secure her freedom, and her advocacy for the release of other wrongful detainees. 

“Troublemaker”

Nelson Mandela appears in Troublemaker by Antoine Fuqua, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Documentary Synopsis: The struggle against apartheid is recounted through Nelson Mandela’s own voice, drawn from recordings he made while writing his autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom.”

“FreeLance”

Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Synopsis: A young filmmaker documents his journey toward his first movie as he moves in with a friend group of ambitious creatives, all trying to support one another’s dreams in an oversaturated market. This inexperienced crew of 20-somethings takes on unorthodox jobs to build their brand and pay rent.

Starring: Spence Moore II, Lou Young, Lou Ratchett, Bernard “B Nard” Clark

“Soul Patrol”

Ed Emanuel, Jerry Brock, Ellis Gates, Thad Givens, Franklin Swann, Lawton Mackey and Donald Mann appear in Soul Patrol by J.M. Harper, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Documentary Synopsis: From deep behind enemy lines, a hidden chapter of American military history is uncovered, prompting the question of whether reckoning with the past can bring peace to those who lived it. The Vietnam War’s first Black special operations team reunites to tell their story.

“The Shitheads”

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Dave Franco and Mason Thames appear in The Shitheads by Macon Blair, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Synopsis: When two unqualified bozos are hired to transfer a rich teen to rehab, their straightforward gig quickly spirals into dangerous mayhem.

Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Mason Thames, Dave Franco

