What’s Black at Sundance 2026: Movies, Documentaries and More!

Now that the holiday season has wrappped, Hollywood and movie enthusiasts worldwide have shifted their focus to the next major event: the Sundance Film Festival which kicked off on Jan. 22. Thankfully, this year, Black audiences will find several projects that are sure to capture their interests!
From a compelling documentary about the Vietnam War’s little-known first Black special operations team to a comedy focused on a young Black filmmaker striving to get his movie produced, there are definitely some films at the festival that we can expect to see hit the big screens shortly after their Sundance premieres. Keep reading for more details!
What Is Sundance Film Festival?
Sundance Film Festival is one of the most revered and influential film festivals in the world. Founded by legendary actor Robert Redford (who passed away in September 2025) and held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, it’s an invaluable platform aimed at showcasing the best and brightest in independent films, documentaries and more. This year’s event will take place January 22–February 1. For those who can’t or won’t be attending in-person, there is a virtual option with select programming available online from January 29–February 1.
What Notable Black Artist, Films Have Come From It?
Over the festival’s nearly 50-year-long history, more than a handful of notable Black filmmakers and films have come from the prestigious event and gone one to receive acclaim. Some of those directors include Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station”); Barry Jenkins (“Medicine for Melancholy”); Justin Simien (“Dear White People”); Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”) and more.
Now, let’s get into some of the Black-leading or centric projects coming soon and a few new additions!
“Kikuyu Land”
Documentary Synopsis: As a Nairobi journalist probes a land battle entangling the local government and a powerful multinational corporation, covered wounds are revealed and family secrets are exposed.
“Lady”
Synopsis: In the sprawling African metropolis of Lagos, a fiercely independent young cab driver meets a band of radiantly reckless sex workers whose sisterhood pulls her into danger and joy, setting her on a journey toward her own transformation.
Starring: Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah, Amanda Oruh, Tinuade Jemiseye
“If I Go Will They Miss Me”
Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Lil Ant struggles to connect with his father when he begins to see surreal, almost spectral visions of boys drifting around his neighborhood. Their presence reveals a link between father and son, laying bare the threads that bind family, legacy, and place.
Starring: Danielle Brooks, J. Alphonse Nicholson
“The Gallerist”
Synopsis: A desperate gallerist conspires to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami.
Starring: Sterling K. Brown, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega
“In the Blink Of An Eye”
Synopsis: Three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection, and the circle of life.
Starring: Rashida Jones, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs,
“The Disciple”
Documentary Synopsis: An outsider fueled by relentless determination works his way into the inner circle of the Wu-Tang Clan, where his ambition and creativity converge in the making of an album poised to ignite global controversy.
“Once Upon A Time In Harlem”
Documentary Synopsis: A decade after his death, genre-defying filmmaker William Greaves has one last trick up his sleeve with what he considered the most important event he captured on film: a 1972 party he engineered with the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance.
“When A Witness Recants”
Documentary Synopsis: In 1983, author Ta-Nehisi Coates learned that a 14-year-old boy was murdered in his Baltimore middle school. Upon revisiting the case, he uncovers the truth: Three innocent teenagers were wrongfully convicted and spent 36 years in prison–creating a lasting impact on the accused, the witnesses, and their community.
“The Britney Griner Story”
Documentary Synopsis: This documentary explores the circumstances that led to Brittney Griner playing basketball outside the U.S. despite being one of the best players in the sport, including her harrowing detainment, unwavering determination to secure her freedom, and her advocacy for the release of other wrongful detainees.
“Troublemaker”
Documentary Synopsis: The struggle against apartheid is recounted through Nelson Mandela’s own voice, drawn from recordings he made while writing his autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom.”
“FreeLance”
Synopsis: A young filmmaker documents his journey toward his first movie as he moves in with a friend group of ambitious creatives, all trying to support one another’s dreams in an oversaturated market. This inexperienced crew of 20-somethings takes on unorthodox jobs to build their brand and pay rent.
Starring: Spence Moore II, Lou Young, Lou Ratchett, Bernard “B Nard” Clark
“Soul Patrol”
Documentary Synopsis: From deep behind enemy lines, a hidden chapter of American military history is uncovered, prompting the question of whether reckoning with the past can bring peace to those who lived it. The Vietnam War’s first Black special operations team reunites to tell their story.
“The Shitheads”
Synopsis: When two unqualified bozos are hired to transfer a rich teen to rehab, their straightforward gig quickly spirals into dangerous mayhem.
Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Mason Thames, Dave Franco
