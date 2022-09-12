Lizzo is having an amazing year and it just got even better, as the “About Damn Time” singer won her first Emmy for Competition Program. Her Prime Video series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrls, beat perennial winner RuPaul’s Drag Race. The powerful show follows plus-size dancers as they audition to perform on a world tour with the “Juice” artist as one of her backup dancers, the Big Grrrls.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” Lizzo said during her tear-filled acceptance speech. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You gone see that person, but bitch it’s gon have to be you.’”

“One year ago these women were filming the show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour,” she added as she shouted out her Big Grrls.

With this win, Lizzo is now halfway to an EGOT, only waiting for the Oscar and Tony with both well within reach for a dynamic talent like her. I’m thinking Bond theme and Roxie Hart in Chicago, or perhaps Bad Bitch O’Clock: The Musical.

This is a major upset as RuPaul’s Drag Race has won Competition Program every year since 2018. For a new show like this to knock off a 24-time Emmy-winner in its first season is a very big deal.

I really can’t overstate how important this show is. It doesn’t make fun of these contestants or treat them like freaks or oddities. It just allows them to live out their dreams in a way that they’ve never been able to. It’s impossible to not be inspired by Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.

Congratulations!