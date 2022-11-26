We may earn a commission from links on this page.

On Saturday, the hippest trip awards show in America—a.k.a. the 2022 Soul Train Awards—took place.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the night saw appearances and performances by some of the best of the best in R&B and soul music. And, as is par for the course over on this side of the internet, we’re here to highlight all the Blackity-black goodness that went down!

On the winners front, the most awarded recipient of the night went to Beyoncé, who walked away with wins in the categories of Song of the Year (“Break My Soul”), Album of the Year (Renaissance), and Best Collaboration (“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” Ronald Isley & the Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé).

Best R&B/Soul Male and Female Artist went to Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan, respectively. Tems took home the award for Best New Artist, Mary J. Blige was honored with the Certified Soul Award, and Lizzo took home the award for Best Dance Performance for “About Damn Time.”

Additional winners of the night include Muni Long, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. of Silk Sonic, and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin who took home awards for The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award, Video of the Year, and Best Gospel/Inspiration Award, respectively.

Now, onto the music! Perhaps two of the biggest performances of the night came from Morris Day & The Time and Xscape, who were being honored with Legend and Lady of Soul Awards, respectively.

The lovely ladies of Xscape performed a medley of their greatest hits such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” “Tonight,” and “Just Kickin It.” As for Mr. Morris Day, he and his band closed out the show with performances of “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and the ever-popular “Bird.”

Other artists who took the stage included Ari Lennox, who sweetly sang “Waste My Time” off her latest album Age/Sex/Location; Muni Long; SiR, who serenaded Lennox with his latest single “Nothing Even Matters”; Chanté Moore who performed a medley of her popular songs; Coco Jones and singer Q; and Durand Bernarr, Long, Alex Vaughn, Tank and J. Valentine, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard who performed in this year’s Soul Cypher with DJ D-Nice on the 1's and 2's.