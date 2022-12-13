As we say farewell to 2022, it’s time to look back at the artists who gave us some of the best moments of the year. From Beyoncé and Lizzo getting us on the dance floor, to Jordan Peele once again making us wonder what the hell we just watched, to Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela Bassett being honored like the queens they are, 2022 was full of Black e xcellence. So join us in some well-deserved, hard-earned snaps for our Entertainers of the Year.

