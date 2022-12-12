Black celebrities showed up and showed out on all of the major red carpets this year! It’s nearly impossible to choose only one from each show, but here are some of our favorite fits from 2022! Enjoy!
NAACP Image Awards February 26, 2022
Actress, Eris Baker, was giving us Princess Tiana vibes at the NAACP Image Awards in a green, strapless gown and matching green heels!
Screen Actors Guild Awards February 27, 2022
Singer and actress, Cynthia Erivo, wore this striking all-red Louis Vuitton look with plenty of jewelry and platinum blonde hair for the Screen Actors Guild Awards carpet.
Critics Choice Awards March 13, 2022
British actress and model, Jodie Turner-Smith, looked like a queen in this bright blue Gucci gown and matching headpiece for the Critics Choice Awards rep carpet.
Academy Awards March 27, 2022
Demi Singleton, star of King Richard (2021), wore a beautiful lilac, beaded Mui Mui dress on the Academy Awards red carpet!
Grammy Awards April 3, 2022
Doja Cat wore this light teal Artelier Versace gown with a matching corset, handbag, and strappy wedge heels! Her blonde hairstyle may have been the best hair moment of the year!
MET Gala May 2, 2022
Rapper, Cardi B, was dripping in gold in this Versace gown! The matching stacked necklace and gloves are to die for!
Tony Awards June 12, 2022
Actor Colman Domingo looked classic and dapper on the Tony Awards carpet in this powder blue suit with a flared pant
BET Awards June 26, 2022
Singer, Victoria Monét, was striking in this copper-color, sequined Magda Butrym gown for the BET Awards.
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) August 28, 2022
Lil Nas X took a page from the supermodel, Iman’s, book with this Harris Reed ensemble for the MTV VMAs!
Emmy Awards September 12, 2022
Zendaya looked stunning on the Emmy Award carpet in this black Valentino gown, chunky diamond ring, and silver choker necklace!
BET Hip Hop Music Awards October 4, 2022
Dream Doll embodied her name looking like a Barbie doll in this bright pink high-slit gown and long blonde hair!
American Music Awards November 20, 2022
Kelly Rowland shut the American Music Awards in this strapless, high-slit leopard print Nicolas Jebran gown paired with black latex gloves.
BET Soul Train Awards November 26, 2022
Coco Jones wore this form-fitting, black two-piece fit with matching black gloves at the BET Soul Train Awards. She added a pop of color with blue and gold statement earrings and a short wavy bob!
People’s Choice Awards December 6, 2022
Actress, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, looked like a dream in this airy, white Giambattista Vali gown on the People’s Choice Awards carpet!
The Root 100 December 8, 2022
Bishop Lamor Whitehead blessed the red carpet at The Root 100 with a black, fitted suit with a floral design and matte-shine finish.
