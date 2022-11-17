It feels like Gabrielle Union has been a part of our lives forever—and honestly, she kind of has. We’ve watched her grow from TV guest appearances as the best friend and girlfriend into a bonafide movie star. Nowadays, we know her as an actress/producer/activist, so here’s a handy timeline of how we got here. With both The Inspection and Strange World set to hit theaters in November, it’s the perfect time to take a look at the evolution of Gabrielle Union.
1997: Sister, Sister
If you were a young Black actor, the list of shows you had to appear on included Family Matters, Moesha, Smart Guy and Sister, Sister.
1999: 10 Things I Hate About You
And of course, Union did her time as the “Black friend” in teen movies like She’s All That and this cult classic Julia Stiles/Heath Ledger rom-com.
2000: Bring It On
Though Black audiences already knew who Gabrielle Union was, her mainstream breakthrough came in the teen cheerleader comedy as the captain of the real champions, the Clovers.
2003: Deliver Us From Eva
Do I have problems with how Eva was deceived and manipulated? Yes, absolutely. However, that doesn’t mean Union isn’t great as she makes the transition to lead actress.
2003: Bad Boys II
Yes, the Bad Boys movies are all about Will and Martin, but let’s be honest: Syd is the real star of this one. I wish LA’s Finest, the spinoff centered on her character, was given more time to grow. If you missed the two-season TV series, you can catch it on Netflix.
2007: Daddy’s Little Girls
The obligatory Tyler Perry film. At least she got to star opposite Idris Elba.
2013: Being Mary Jane
As the star and executive producer of BET’s critically-acclaimed drama, the actress cemented her status as a boss and officially began her world takeover.
2014: Marriage to Dwyane Wade
Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade have been very open about being equals in their relationship, inspiring #BlackLoveGoals in the whole community. Their unwavering support of their children makes them role models for how to guide and respect your kids.
2016: Almost Christmas
While A Christmas Story and Elf are considered modern holiday classics for some audiences, the star-studded Almost Christmas is on the list for Black families.
2019: America’s Got Talent
Our excitement over the extraordinary star joining the show’s judging panel and adding a much-needed new perspective was quickly tempered by her exit and legal battle with the producers. It’s yet another example of how Black women are punished when they speak out and protect others.
2022: Cheaper by the Dozen, Disney controversy
Just as the star/executive producer was making the rounds to promote her remake of the family film, Disney CEO Bob Chapek caused a PR nightmare with his lack of criticism for Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Union, who is the stepmother to a transgender daughter, didn’t hesitate to call out the entertainment giant for not supporting the LGBTQ+ community, showing that she puts morals above money.
2022: The Inspection
The Think Like a Man actress is receiving awards buzz for her role as a disappointed mother in this emotionally gripping drama.
