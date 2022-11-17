It feels like Gabrielle Union has been a part of our lives forever—and honestly, she kind of has. We’ve watched her grow from TV guest appearances as the best friend and girlfriend into a bonafide movie star. Nowadays, we know her as an actress/producer/activist, so here’s a handy timeline of how we got here. With both The Inspection and Strange World set to hit theaters in November, it’s the perfect time to take a look at the evolution of Gabrielle Union.