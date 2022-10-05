We know you’ve already got Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times book tour marked on your calendar. However, the Forever First Lady has announced some of the moderators joining her, and it seems like she’s really looking for people to make things fun.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Obama’s eclectic moderator list for the tour includes Oprah Winfrey, director Tyler Perry, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, comedian Conan O’Brien, talk show host David Letterman, TV personality Ellen DeGeneres, journalist Michelle Norris, Today’s Hoda Kotb, poet Elizabeth Alexander and author Heather McGhee.

“For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Obama said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

Per its official description, in The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times the former first lady “shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.” If there’s one person I want to tell me how to survive this crazy world we’re stuck in, it’s Michelle Obama. The Becoming author and her publisher have also announced additional dates in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.

You know that conversation with Oprah is going to be full of deep, life-changing advice. Basically, you’ll get the answers to all life’s questions. Of course, Tracee Ellis Ross is going to be hilarious and will likely get some really funny stories out of the former First Lady.

Full The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times book tour schedule: