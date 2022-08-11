In a new interview for Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series, model Lori Harvey opened up about her personal life. While chatting with Teyana Taylor on Wednesday’s episode, the SKN by LH creator was candid about how she approaches dating.

“However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on,” Harvey said. There was a reason why the 25-year-old has changed the way she views romance; Harvey was engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017. The pair eventually split.

“I almost got married very young,” she explained. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”

Harvey made headlines earlier this year when she split from Michael B. Jordan amidst rumors of Jordan’s desire to seriously settle down. She discussed how she has become more self-aware in her relationships.

“I was actually a horrible communicator,” she stated. “I just didn’t realize that it was that bad, but I learned. It’s something that I’ve been actively working on.”

Harvey also shared the wisdom that has come from dating in the public eye. “Don’t give your power away to anybody,” Harvey remarked. “That I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship.” In addition, she told listeners that she’s “not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements.”

“I think it just also depends on where you guys are at in that stage of the relationship because sometimes you just have to make sure that you’re giving it to the right person.”