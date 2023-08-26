15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer '23

Culture

15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer '23

Airplane Karen, the Alabama Brawl, Trump turning himself in to Fulton County and Erykah Badu's beef with Beyoncé were all the talk.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Screenshot: Twitter

Relax... just because Starbucks fired up their pumpkin spice lattes does NOT mean the summer is over. And before the season is a wrap, we need to do a run down of what happened because man... it was a time.

Advertisement

The highlight of course is the most recent event—former President Donald Trump heading to Fulton County jail to get his mugshot taken for one of the four indictments he’s facing. KeKe Palmer’s baby daddy started a feud with her over an appearance with Usher and got dragged by the internet. Plus, some regular-degular people have gone viral for their moments that got caught on camera like that Alabama boat brawl.

“Lift every chair and swing” is being printed on t-shirts as we speak.

Many more events occurred across politics, entertainment and beyond that were honestly unexpected or just juicy to talk to about. Check out 15 moments below:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Trump Goes to Jail... Kind Of

Trump Goes to Jail... Kind Of

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Screenshot: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

The former president took to social media to announce his plans to surrender to authorities at Fulton County Jail after being slammed with a fourth indictment by District Attorney Fani Willis. He and 19 other defendants are facing charges in connection to the “stop the steal” campaign to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Advertisement

Atlanta hosted parties for the occasion, including one lounge’s “Welcome to Rice St.” celebration. Trump bailed himself out on $200k but nevertheless, the internet was gifted with his mugshot. It’s not oversaturated. That’s just his spray tan.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Try That in a Small Town

Try That in a Small Town

Jason Aldean - Try That In A Small Town (Official Music Video)

The country singer drew controversy after releasing this racism-coded song with hidden jabs at Black stereotypes and the Black Lives Matter movement. The music video featured clips from the 2020 protests and a courthouse where a Black teen was lynched back in the 20s. Despite the obvious implications, the singer insisted being racist wasn’t his intention.

Advertisement

It’s still a good ol’ boys, gun rights, MAGAt anthem nonetheless.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Jamie Foxx’s Mysterious Sickness

Jamie Foxx’s Mysterious Sickness

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP (Getty Images)

Seemingly out of nowhere, the beloved singer-actor dropped off the face of the earth and the next thing we knew, he was in the hospital fighting an unspecified medical complication. Not even TMZ’s best paparazzi and sources could get a picture of him or any information as to what was going on. Many people thought we were going to lose him. Then, the trailer for They Cloned Tyrone dropped and led the internet into a frenzy about the government making another Foxx to replace the OG.

Advertisement

He finally showed face weeks later and his friends and family say he’s good as new. We still don’t know what put him down.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Cardi B Throwing Mics

Cardi B Throwing Mics

Cardi B hurls microphone after drink thrown at her

The rapper was performing at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas when a crowd member splashed a drink on her. Almost immediately, Cardi abandoned any determination to finish her song and threw her microphone at who she thought was the perpetrator. Online users say the wrong fan got smacked by the mic. In the end, the artist faced a battery charge.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the mic is being auctioned off for near $100k on eBay.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Beyoncé vs Erykah Badu?

Beyoncé vs Erykah Badu?

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour has officially previewed 100 different outfits, many reminiscent of the old style wear from her Formation era which means BIG hats. Songstress Erykah Badu took to Instagram one day reposting a picture of the Crazy In Love singer ascending onto the stage in a wide-brimmed chrome mirror hat. “Hmm. I guess I’m everyone’s stylist,” Badu wrote.

Advertisement

In response, fans speculated that Beyoncé omitted Badu’s name from her Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) performance. In another performance, she switched it up to “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu,” which fans also took as shade.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Florida Man Says Slavery Was Good

Florida Man Says Slavery Was Good

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

After wreaking complete havoc on the education system with his anti-woke campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to weigh in on the topic of slavery. No, no one asked.

Advertisement

In addition to endorsing the state’s Department of Education’s ban of teaching subjects regarding the history of slavery and racism, he argued that slavery (the 400+ years of Black people being sold, abused and mutilated) was beneficial for Black people.... the white man who refuses to acknowledge racism.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Carlee Russell Kidnapping Hoax

Carlee Russell Kidnapping Hoax

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Screenshot: ABC 33/40

In July, Carlethia “Carlee” Russell sent the nation into a panic when she allegedly disappeared after calling 911 to report a missing toddler on the side of the highway. Police found her car and belongings unattended on the side of Interstate 459. Two days later, she walked back home and told the police she was abducted by a orange-bearded man. After an investigation, police found Russell had records of searching kidnapping-related topics and just days after that discovery, Russell’s attorney released a statement that her disappearance was a lie. Now, she’s facing charges for faking her disappearance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Montgomery Boat Brawl

Montgomery Boat Brawl

Watch: Video shows brawl erupt on Alabama riverfront

Some might say plain old racism brought a class-action butt whopping to a group of white folks. After refusing to move their boat from the dock, a white family then tried to provoke an altercation with the Black doc workers who were trying to doc another larger boat. After a group of white men ganged up on the Black doc worker, more Black bystanders spawned onto the doc swinging knuckles, ankles and chairs to defend the man who was just trying to do his job. One teen swam across the river fully clothed, shoes on and jumped onto the doc to promptly commence to beating ass. You just had to see it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

KeKe Palmer’s Usher Episode

KeKe Palmer’s Usher Episode

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

The new mama enjoyed a ladies night out to see Usher’s Vegas performance wearing a sexy, sheer dress. The clip of Usher serenading Palmer went viral on the internet but one hater had to try and ruin the fun: her damn baby father. In a tweet, he threw misogynistic shade at the video writing, “It’s the outfit tho... you a mom.” He must’ve forgotten we don’t know him like that. Thus, the internet dragged him back to the dusty corner he came from.

Advertisement

KeKe responded to his shade with a new single ladies anthem and an appearance in Usher’s new video saying, “I am a mother, after all.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Chicago Mom and Son

Chicago Mom and Son

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Screenshot: Twitter

A brutal video of a woman getting punched in the face by a man circulated social media like fire on gasoline. The video showed her asking her son to get her gun while in an argument with a man at a food stand. After the man took that right-hook, the woman’s son pulled out a firearm and fatally shot him. The situation sparked debates on whether the mother and son should be charged in the shooting. However, the two had their felony murder charges dropped as soon as they’d gotten them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Airplane Karen

Airplane Karen

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Screenshot: TikTok

Tiffany Gomas went viral within weeks after having a meltdown on an airplane that we still don’t know the reason for. She told reporters her issue stemmed from a spout with family members but other reports say she accused a Black man of stealing her AirPods. The video of her screaming, “I don’t give two fucks but I’m telling you right now, that motherfucker back there is not real!” drew the most attention as people speculated who wasn’t real and why.

Advertisement

She apologized for her episode on X but we still don’t know what caused the ruckus. The internet concluded she saw a demon, shapeshifter or skinwalker. Yet, there’s no proof.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage (Getty Images)

YASSSSSSS... I mean, aw damn. Singer-rapper Tory Lanez got sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to the shooting and injuring of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. For years, the internet (and Tory) debated about what happened back in 2020. Meg stayed silent until Tory went on social media instigating an argument. Then, she finally gave an emotional account of the night she thought she’d die. He was convicted for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Lizzo’s Scathing Lawsuit

Lizzo’s Scathing Lawsuit

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage (Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter was slammed with a sexual harassment lawsuit listing three of her former dancers as plaintiffs seemingly out of nowhere. The suit alleged Lizzo engaged in “sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.” She was also accused of not paying her employees and verbally abusing them because of their weight. Her current dancers also weighed in echoing the concerns listed in the legal document. The artist responded calling the suit a “sham” and denied the allegations. The lawyer representing the plaintiffs said more allegations may be on the way.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Government Releases UFO Secrets

Government Releases UFO Secrets

Ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., speaks during the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., speaks during the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc (Getty Images)

In July, the House Oversight subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs held an impromptu hearing to confirm that aliens are real. Technically, it’s “unidentified anomalous phenomena” which may or may not be the green slimy things we consider aliens to be. A few military vets testified that the country recovered non-human “biologics” from certain crash sites and recounted traumatizing moments about what they saw. However, the nation seemed to react with one big fat shrug emoji because we already knew what was up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

SAG-AFTRA Strike

SAG-AFTRA Strike

Image for article titled 15 Unforgettable Moments from Summer &#39;23
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strike took TV show and movie lovers by storm putting a harsh pause on filming as actors and screenwriters demand a fair negotiated contract for better pay, healthy working conditions and of course, protection from allowing AI to make carbon copies of the actors. Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson and more have joined the picket line halting production on the film rendition of Broadway’s “Wicked,” Abbott Elementary and Marvel’s “Blade.”

Advertisement

17 / 17