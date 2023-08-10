Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Legal

Tory Lanez Reportedly Feeling 'Pretty Low' Following 10-Year Prison Sentence, Lawyers Planning Next Steps

In other, arguably more important news, water is wet.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tory Lanez, center, at DAER Nightclub on June 04, 2021 in Davie, Florida.
Tory Lanez, center, at DAER Nightclub on June 04, 2021 in Davie, Florida.
Photo: Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)

Though it’s been only two days since rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, per his lawyers, the Candian rapper isn’t taking the news all that well.

Watch
A Simple Ponytail Hack For The Summer While The Silk Press Is On Pause
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How To Get TikTok's 'Bold Glamour' Filter Look Using Make Up
March 15, 2023
My Hip-Hop Story: Sway Calloway Felt Like a Superhero Living Through The Genre & Culture's Early Years
Yesterday

Speaking to TMZ after his sentencing, Lanez’s attorney, Jose Baez, told the outlet that their client was “feeling pretty low” following his sentencing and is reportedly “having a hard time processing” his new reality. But Baez assured press that the “Say It” rapper is relying on his faith and the support of his family, friends, and fans to get him through.

Advertisement

“I think the sentence handed down was incredibly harsh. I have seen cases, vehicular homicide and other cases where there’s death and the person still gets less than 10 years. This case—to get a 10-year sentence is extreme and really just another example of someone being punished for their celebrity status and someone being utilized to set an example. And he’s not an example, he’s a human being,” Baez said.

He continued: “I think it’s incredibly unfortunate and it’s something that we plan on appealing. Incredibly disappointed that the district attorney’s office didn’t step up and put their money where their mouth was in this case. But hey, that’s certainly in their discretion and that’s why you have two sides of the argument. Look, even if you want to believe he’s guilty of these charges: one night, with something so out of character does not judge an entire person’s life."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Additionally, per the Daily Mail, Lanez’s lawyers also plan to try to get him out on bail while they pursue an official appeal.