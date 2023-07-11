Jamie Foxx Spotted Out and About Again Amid Health Scare Recovery

What’s better than one Jamie Foxx sighting after months of speculation about his rumored declining health? Two. And thanks to new footage, that’s exactly what we’ve got.

In a new video obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, the Project Power star was spotted playing Top Golf at the Naperville, IL, location. According to eyewitnesses, Foxx’s “swing was better than the people with whom he was competing” and he ended up winning the game.

The witness further added of Foxx: “He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.”

This sighting comes just after the Just Mercy star was seen waving to fans from a boat while sailing down the Chicago River on Sunday.

“Boat life,” Foxx wrote in a tweet at the time. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!”

Additionally, it looks as if his recovery from the unspecified medical complication isn’t slowing things down on the work front seeing as how he’s set to produce a new documentary about fellow music legend Luther Vandross.

This news was revealed on Tuesday per The Hollywood Reporter, which announced that Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music would all be bringing this new project to life with Dawn Porter set to direct.

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” the They Cloned Tyrone star said in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

Produced in tandem with the Estate of Luther Vandross and the support of the “Never Too Much” singer’s family and friends, the upcoming documentary “will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time.” It will also “capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise and personal struggles” and feature “access to his never-before-seen personal archive.”

Way to get back in the swing of things Jamie, keep it up. We love to see it!