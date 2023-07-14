Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Explains Standards He Held Her to and Suddenly Everything Makes Sense

While many online were shocked at Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson’s “misogynistic” response to the now viral clip of her and Usher laughing and enjoying themselves at a recent concert performance, a new interview clip between the pair f oretold what was to come.

In a recent episode of Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Jackson admitted that he held the Emmy-nominated actress to a “perfect standard” not too long after they went public with their relationship.

Advertisement

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming. It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first,” he said, per People. “And it’s like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect. And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well.”

Perfect, you say? Like perhaps expecting the mother of your nearly 5-month-old child to essentially dress in potato sack while she’s enjoying a night out with her girls to fit in some archetypal, stereotypical, outdated expectation you had as to what a mother should dress and act like? Got you.

Advertisement Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, Jackson became Twitter’s enemy number one after reacting to a clip of his girlfriend laughing and singing along with Usher during his Las Vegas residency performance. Even though the clip went viral naturally off Palmer’s fangirling reaction toward the “There Goes My Baby” singer (which, same Keke. Same.), it was Jackson’s criticism of the Hustlers’ star’s outfit that sent the clip into the stratosphere and him onto everyone’s bad side.

Advertisement

“It’s the outfit tho...you a mom,” he wrote in the since deleted tweet. He later doubled down in follow-up tweet: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” That tweet has also been deleted.

What’s more, the two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.