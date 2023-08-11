Tory Lanez Doubles Down on His Innocence in New Statement From Prison

Despite reportedly feeling “pretty low” following his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2021, rapper Tory Lanez is feeling no remorse.

In fact, in a new statement posted to his official Instagram on Thursday, the “LUV” rapper maintains his innocence and outright refused to apologized for something he allegedly didn’t do.



“I have never let a hard time intimidate me, I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” the statement began.

Lanez continued: “Tough times don’t last, tough This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved...that’s it. In no way, shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something I did not do.

I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting until I come out victorious. people do. To my family, friends, and umbrellas, thank you for your continued support. See you soon,” he concluded.

Of course, this doubling down should come as no surprise to any of us, especially seeing as how there were so many twists and turns and delays that took place to even get to his sentencing hearing. A statement like this should also be expected considering the fact that his lawyers have admitted their plans to pursue an appeal.

Additionally, the names of some of the 70+ people who wrote letters of support for Lanez are slowly being revealed. As previously reported by The Root, we told you how rapper Iggy Azalea, Lanez own father and son penned letters. Now, per legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, popular R&B singer Mario has also been revealed as one of the writers as well.

“The situation at hand comes to the surprise of so many of us who know Tory personally,” Mario wrote in part. “I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone. We’ve spoken on the phone many times and prayed with each other. All I can ask and pray for is that he and his son are treated fairly.”