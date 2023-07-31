Concertgoer F*cked Around By Throwing A Drink At Cardi B, Quickly Found Out

Some concertgoers have made it a habit of throwing things at artists onstage while they are performing. However, during Cardi B’s performance at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, the rapper had no problem fighting back.



In a video that has quickly made the rounds on social media, Cardi walks onstage to greet the crowd when someone in the audience throws a drink at her. The rapper is visibly stunned and quickly retaliates by throwing her microphone at the disrespectful fan.

After the mic is thrown, security guards quickly bombarded the stage. While some may be shocked over Cardi’s reaction, the former Love and Hip Hop: New York star has a history of defending herself when fans get out of pocket. This latest instance is actually the definition of what it means to f*ck around and find out.

Over the last few years, there has been a disturbing trend of concertgoers throwing objects onstage. Sometimes it’s as playful as women throwing bras at Drake on his latest tour. Other times, it’s as horrifying as Bebe Rexha receiving stitches above her eye because an onlooker threw a phone that hit the singer square in the face.

Kid Cudi and Steve Lacy have also had objects pelted at them during their show. Just last week, Monica jumped off the stage during her performance after apparently seeing someone assault a woman in the crowd at her Detroit show. That clip also went viral on social media.

In an interview with CNN, Monica said that concerts have transformed into “a dangerous space and place” and that she wants it to change. Folks on social media applauded Cardi’s response and insisted that the fan had it coming.

Ultimately, in typical Cardi fashion, the rapper playfully continued her Vegas performance after the shocking incident.