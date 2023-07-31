Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

Concertgoer F*cked Around By Throwing A Drink At Cardi B, Quickly Found Out

The rapper retaliated in a clip that has circulated online.

By
Candace McDuffie
Comments (6)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Concertgoer F*cked Around By Throwing A Drink At Cardi B, Quickly Found Out
Screenshot: Casino.org

Some concertgoers have made it a habit of throwing things at artists onstage while they are performing. However, during Cardi B’s performance at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, the rapper had no problem fighting back.

Watch
The Root Staff Reacts To The 2023 Grammy Awards Big Wins, Best Looks, & More
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Small Town Horror Story: A Shopping Scheme Gone Horribly Wrong
Friday 1:21PM
Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week
Friday 1:10PM

In a video that has quickly made the rounds on social media, Cardi walks onstage to greet the crowd when someone in the audience throws a drink at her. The rapper is visibly stunned and quickly retaliates by throwing her microphone at the disrespectful fan.

Advertisement

After the mic is thrown, security guards quickly bombarded the stage. While some may be shocked over Cardi’s reaction, the former Love and Hip Hop: New York star has a history of defending herself when fans get out of pocket. This latest instance is actually the definition of what it means to f*ck around and find out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Over the last few years, there has been a disturbing trend of concertgoers throwing objects onstage. Sometimes it’s as playful as women throwing bras at Drake on his latest tour. Other times, it’s as horrifying as Bebe Rexha receiving stitches above her eye because an onlooker threw a phone that hit the singer square in the face.

Kid Cudi and Steve Lacy have also had objects pelted at them during their show. Just last week, Monica jumped off the stage during her performance after apparently seeing someone assault a woman in the crowd at her Detroit show. That clip also went viral on social media.

Advertisement

In an interview with CNN, Monica said that concerts have transformed into “a dangerous space and place” and that she wants it to change. Folks on social media applauded Cardi’s response and insisted that the fan had it coming.

Ultimately, in typical Cardi fashion, the rapper playfully continued her Vegas performance after the shocking incident.