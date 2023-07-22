Jamie Foxx Speaks On His Health! "I Went to Hell and Back!"

For the first time, Jamie Foxx discusses his mysterious health complication in detail during an emotional Instagram video.

Speaking to his 16 million followers, he said his sister Deondra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, saved his life.

“To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video,” Foxx said.“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight — they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me — and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these. But, I’m coming back, and I am able to work.”

In April, his daughter Corinne did say that her father fell very ill during production of an upcoming film “Back in Action.”

In the Instagram video, Foxx describes his ordeal, by saying “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through.”

Just a day before, he posted an Instagram picture of himself sitting on a BETMGM gold race car and writing, “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” Foxx captioned.

In Saturday’s video post , he said he isn’t “ paralyzed” or “ blind,” but described the medical ordeal as “hellish.”

Here’s some of what he said in the instagram post.