Jamie Foxx Speaks On His Health! "I Went to Hell and Back!"

Speaking to his 16 million followers, he said his sister Deondra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, saved his life.
In April, his daughter Corinne did say that her father fell very ill during production of an upcoming film “Back in Action.”
In the Instagram video, Foxx describes his ordeal, by saying “I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through.”
Just a day before, he posted an Instagram picture of himself sitting on a BETMGM gold race car and writing, “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” Foxx captioned.
In Saturday’s video post, he said he isn’t “paralyzed” or “blind,” but described the medical ordeal as “hellish.”