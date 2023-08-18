Court Transcripts Reveal Tory Lanez's Weak ‘Apology’ for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Throughout the entire legal process, Tory Lanez has not only refused to take responsibility for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, he weaponized his supporters and fans against her. He blamed Meg, her former friend, his alcoholism and PTSD from his mother’s death. His friends, family and fans have even tried to claim that there’s some huge conspiracy against him.



Even after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, he released a statement, saying in part, “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.” Apparently, he meant what he said, because even in the court transcripts of the sentencing hearing, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, couldn’t be bothered to say Megan’s name or truly, sincerely apologize for the pain and trauma he caused. Yes, he offered general apologies, as most defendants do, and he admitted there were things his lawyers told him not to say, but at this point in the case, he couldn’t show her the basic courtesy of admitting what he did.

Advertisement

According to People, Tory spoke for several minutes, discussing his childhood, his parents and how life in jail had changed him. Then, he addressed the specific incident, saying, “I want to say that everything that I did wrong that night I take full responsibility for.” Everything you did wrong that night? Like pulling a gun on a defenseless woman and shooting her? Is that the wrong you’re talking about Tory? He even had the nerve to refer to Megan as “somebody that I still care for dearly to this day” and blamed the media for turning the trial into a “spectacle.”

I can’t speak to Tory’s state of mind, but this non-apology combined with his actions throughout this situation have been those of someone who is not sorry for what happened, he’s just sorry he’s actually being forced to deal with the consequences.

Advertisement Advertisement

And if you’re one of those assholes who thought it was funny or cool to insult Meg in your raps or make jokes about her at concerts, we haven’t forgotten about you either. Megan Thee Stallion is a sexually confident Black woman, so for a certain section of the hip-hop community, that means she’s not worthy of protection or respect. Tory Lanez is serving his sentence, but that doesn’t mean we should all just move on from the problems he caused and the issues this case has exposed.