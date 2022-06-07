Following the lead of Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Issa Rae and other actresses who have taken their careers into their hands, Gabrielle Union has found a home for her production company.

Per a press release provided to The Root, the Being Mary Jane star’s production company, I’ll Have Another, has signed an overall deal with BET Studios. In addition to BET and BET+, the partnership will have Union create programming for other ViacomCBS properties like Paramount+, Showtime, CBS and Nickelodeon.

“I’ll Have Another believes that culture, community, and individual representation on-screen matters. We’re focused on telling stories centered on the most underrepresented voices, sharing their unique and diverse perspectives. It was important to me that we partner with a studio that supported our vision and BET Studios has done exactly that.” Union said in a statement. “I’m excited for this new chapter and what we will accomplish together.”

Long before she started I’ll Have Another in 2018, Union has been in command of her career. She’s been an executive producer on the films Almost Christmas and Cheaper by the Dozen, the TV series Being Mary Jane and L.A.’s Finest, and producer on the movie Breaking In.

Ahead of the release of Cheaper by the Dozen, the actress made it clear how important her personal standards and convictions are at this point in her career.

“If you want me to be a part of your production, I have certain standards and I refuse to go backward at this point,” Union told The Root. “We had amazing partners and everyone is trying to push us forward and celebrate and call in all families and allow you to see yourself celebrated on screen.”

Considering how hard Black women have had to work to gain a level of power and access in Hollywood, it’s always inspiring to see someone like Union take charge of her career and refuse to settle for BS.