Looks like we’ll never get to smell what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s presidential run was cooking, as it’s recently been revealed that the Black Adam star won’t be officially turning in a bid for the highest office in the land come 2024.



“It is off the table, it is off the table. I will say this because it requires the B-side to this: I love our country and everyone in it,” Johnson explained to CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith. “I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to be, is being a daddy. Number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s…Growing up in this critical age at this critical time, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”

He continued, “Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy. That’s it.”

The Rock had previously mentioned his interest in a potential candidacy run in 2017. And in an interview with Vanity Fair last November, the Super Pets star shared that he had conducted a small poll of research to see just how positively things would shape up if he decided to enter the race in 2024 or 2028. But ultimately, he was still unclear on whether or not he would be the right person for the job:

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

Kudos to him for this level of self-awareness and choosing to prioritize his family instead. I wish more people in leadership positions (looking at you Herschel, Ka nye, and the Former Head-Cheetoh-in-Charge, especially) would do the same.