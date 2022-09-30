Just two weeks ago, we told you that Serena Williams was heating up the runway at New York Fashion Week with her latest S by Serena collection. Now it looks like the tennis star is on her way to becoming a bestselling children’s book author. Serena Williams released her first picture book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” this week on Amazon. And fans were here for it. The book instantly became an Amazon # 1 bestseller. And because you’re gonna want to get a copy for every young girl in your life, I have to tell you there’s a doll too.



“The Adventures of Qai Qai” tells the story of a little girl who is worried about performing in an upcoming dance recital. But when her best friend Qai Qai comes to life, the two go on an adventure to help her find the confidence she needs. The inspiration for the main character came from one of Williams’ daughter Olympia ’s real-life favorite things – her doll, Qai Qai.

Advertisement

Qai Qai has been one of Olympia’s constant companions. And as the pair have traveled, Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, were surprised to see the doll’s popularity grow with fans online. Qai Qai even has her own Instagram account, which has 336,000 loyal followers to date.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Kindle Scribe Releases November 30

Borrowing the display from the much-beloved Paperwhite, this screen provides a glare-free experience both indoors and outdoors so you can read by the pool or on the beach on a sunny day. New to this model is the inclusion of a pen. Take notes directly on the pages as you might in a traditional book, but the notes are automatically organized by title in a single place–letting you review and export them with ease. Buy from $340 at Amazon Advertisement

In 2021, Ohanian told PEOPLE he loves that other kids have connected with his daughter’s best friend. “I think there’s a lot of people who have resonated with this idea of a really mischievous, and fun, and clever, and brave, and strong little girl doll, and I’m excited to see all the places she goes, and I do hope it can inspire kids – boys, girls, Black, white – all over the world to just have fun and dream,” he said.

Williams hopes her new book will help young readers learn the power of believing in yourself. “Qai Qai is a special member of our family, and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home,” she said.