Diddy Celebrates This Surprising Legal Win in Less Than a Week After His Verdict

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs after being presented with the keys to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs might still be sitting in a New York City jail cell, but here's one small victory for him to celebrate...well, sort of. On his laundry list of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, one woman has removed a significant chunk of her accusations, lifting some weight off of the disgraced mogul's heavy shoulders.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

In May 2024, a woman named April Lampros sued him for rape and battery, which she claimed occurred on multiple occasions from 1995 to 2001. She allegedly met Combs in 1994, and the two started dating, but soon their romance turned abusive on Combs' part.

Lampros detailed in the suit at least two rapes, multiple instances of sexual assault and physical abuse by the Bad Boy founder. But on Tuesday (July 8), New York Supreme Court Justice Leslie Stroh ruled in favor of Combs on one shocking technicality.

Because the majority of Lampros' allegations against Combs occurred before Dec. 19, 2000, they are not admissible in court, according to the filing obtained by USA Today. The reason why? Dec. 19 2000 is when the Gender-Motivated Violence Act went into effect in New York City.

The act allows individuals to sue their alleged abusers, but Combs' legal team argued any alleged crimes committed before that date legally hold no weight. Combs' team wrote in August that Lampros "filed this baseless lawsuit more than twenty years after the end of her romantic relationship with Mr. Combs." It added, "each and every one of her false claims is deficient on its face and must be dismissed."

The only claim still valid under the Supreme Court's July ruling is an alleged battery accusation which occurred in late 2000 or early 2001, according to Lampros' suit. She claimed Diddy came to her apartment after they ran into each other in New York City and "violently grabbed her and forced himself onto her." Lampros said she allegedly fought Combs off, and he left.

To be expected, Combs' team is calling this a major win for the millionaire businessman, according to TMZ. Just last week, the 55-year-old fell to his knees after a jury found him not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, which could've sent him away for life in prison.

Combs was, however, found guilty on two counts of prostitution, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence for each charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.