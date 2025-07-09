This Black A-List Celeb Owns A Mansion So Big, It Has Its Own ZIP Code

Tucked away in the hills of Calabasas, one can only imagine an estate so massive it has its own zip code. But this is just a house – it’s practically an entire neighborhood. Complete with a private lake, full-size athletic courts, and even a mini-village of outbuildings exclusively for the dogs to roam – the property elevates luxury to a new level. As for the owner? Well, this compound would only be a fit for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

And you guessed it, that owner is Will Smith.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail recently revealed new aerial photos of the “Men In Black” actor’s 150-acre property, located in the San Fernando Valley. His stunning Adobe-style mansion, a significant real estate endeavor, was most notably inspired by Gene Hackman’s unique desert-chic Santa Fe residence. This Pueblo Revival home, designed by Stephen Samuelson, graced the cover of Architectural Digest in 2011 and was praised for its “ambitious, bespoke design and worldly architectural inspirations.”

The expansive estate results from a collaborative effort, forged by the skilled hands of hundreds of artisans – woodworkers, metalworkers, stone masons, and upholsters - all of whom contributed to its creation. Jada Pinkett Smith once described the building process as “a spiritual endeavor.”

The main house spans over 25,000 square feet, featuring nine bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms. Its detailed interior customization features a luxurious master suite and an oversized closet. Inside this grand-style home, there is a dedicated meditation room, a state-of-the-art recording studio, and a full cinema wing. Pinkett-Smith reportedly filmed her popular talk show, “Red Table Talk,” inside their Calabasas residence.

The secluded property can easily be mistaken for a retreat with its resort-like amenities. The compound features a private basketball court, complete with built-in courtside seating for family and friends to enjoy. The “Bad Boys” actor shared with Architectural Digest that their lake gazebo, accessible across a bridge, serves as his favorite place to unwind, stating, “answers come to me out there.”

Smith briefly listed the property for sale in 2014 for a jaw-dropping $42 million but eventually pulled the listing. Today, although it remains unclear who currently resides in the Smith family home, recent aerial photos suggest that it is far from abandoned. Parked on the property is Jaden’s free vegan food truck for the homeless with the pinned name, “I Love You Restaurant’ – a project he launched on his 21st birthday in 2019.

Many celebrities are longtime residents of Calabasas. From Hollywood stars to industry leaders, they have all made the place their home. However, only Will Smith has the ultimate flex of having his own ZIP code.