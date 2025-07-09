The Woman Attacked and Saved By Strangers on NYC Subway Platform, Speaks Out

In a horrifying video, a group of brave New Yorkers are seen rescuing a woman who was attacked by a man on a Brooklyn subway platform in broad daylight. And now, what happened after the ordeal might be even more upsetting than the suspect's alleged assault caught on camera.

Fredrick Marshall is accused of following a woman, who was a complete stranger, on the Manhattan-bound J train platform at Norwood Avenue in Cypress Hills the morning of Sunday (July 6). According to reports, Marshall, who was wearing all white, started arguing with a 20-year-old woman.

The 42-year-old is accused of grabbing the woman as she tried to walk away, shoving her to the ground, and tackling her. The victim's screams for help caught the attention of fellow train riders, and it didn't take a group of men long to spring into action. In a now-viral TikTok video, men were seen hitting and pummeling the man, ultimately allowing the woman to escape. She could be seen crying while holding a phone as she ran to the end of the platform. She was treated for shoulder pain and minor injuries to her arms and stomach on the scene, police said.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, spoke out about the terrifying incident. She was on her way to her lifeguard job when she claims the man was "putting his arms around me, and I'm pushing him off of me and I'm like, 'I don't know you.'" She added: "When the train came, like I said, he got more aggressive, and that's when he, like, bear-hugged me to the point where, like, my arms are restricted. The only thing he just kept saying was, 'You're mine now, you're mine now, you're coming with me, you're coming with me.'"

Folks took to the comment section to praise the courageous men who stepped in. "More men need to step up and help protect us from those creeps," one person wrote, while another added: "I’m so proud of those men who heard her say “I don’t know” and they hopped off that train straight away to step in." A third person penned, "All those men are angels!!! Thank God they stepped up and stepped in and listened to her." Other comments included, "First time I see real men thank you guys and that is how you do it," "Men protecting women love it," and "justice was served by taking it into our own hands."

https://www.tiktok.com/@nicabori5/video/7522455225261739295

Marshall, of Queens, who had a knife and a blackjack on his person, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment, per a criminal complaint. But, after his charges, he was cut loose from court the very next day. He was granted supervised released as his charges are not bail-eligible, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

"It's unacceptable," the alleged victim said. "It's really insane to me how they could just release somebody after they did that."

The woman, who is seeking an order of protection from the Brooklyn DA's office, says her job now pays for her Ubers to work.