Tragedy Left MTV Reality Star An Amputee, But Here’s Why Folks Are Mad He’s Playing One in a Nike Ad

At first glance, a new Nike ad portraying a military veteran, who is an amputee, going out for a run with his dog, who also happens to be an amputee, is exactly the kind of inspiring commercial you'd expect from the beloved athletic brand. However, some people who have seen the spot are not feeling Nike's choice for the lead role, and they are letting the brand know online.

MTV reality television star Nelson Thomas plays the veteran in the commercial. Thomas, who is best known as a cast member on the competition show "The Challenge," was involved in a single-car crash in Austin, Texas back in March 2023. According to Page Six, Thomas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after onlookers helped remove him from his burning car. After the crash, which left Thomas' right foot crushed, he underwent 10 surgeries and a stem cell transplant before ultimately deciding to have his foot amputated in 2024, according to CBS Austin.

You can check out the ad, which was posted on TikTok, for yourself here:

Some who have seen the Nike ad don't like that Thomas, who lost his foot because he was driving while intoxicated is being portrayed as a hero, even if it is just an acting gig.

"No hate to Nelson but this is so wrong. This is set up to make it look like he lost it on active duty...not in an illegal car accident," wrote someone on TikTok.

Others believe the part should have gone to someone who actually served the country.

"Plenty of actual war vets that would of been a good fit for this but he could use the paycheck I guess…," wrote another TikTok commenter.

But some, who are standing up for Thomas, say they believe he has learned his lesson and deserves some grace.

"Just because he was drinking and driving does not mean he deserves to be [treated] like he's not HUMAN . He made a mistake that HE HIMSELF PAID FOR yall just love throwing stones in them glass houses 🙄," wrote someone on TikTok.

Another TikTok commenter argued that Nike could have prevented the entire controversy by letting people know that Thomas got paid to play a veteran in the spot.

"Nike should’ve done better. They should’ve put disclaimer noting this is a paid actor or they could have casted a real veteran. imo he does not deserve this, he’s never taken accountability. Yes, he got paid for a gig but Nike dropped the ball," they wrote.