Wheelchair-Bound Drive-By Shooting Survivor Falls Victim to This Unbelievable Tragedy in Philly

After surviving a drive-by shooting and dedicating his life to helping other gun violence survivors, a young Philadelphia father's story took a heartbreaking and unexpected turn in a recent mass shooting.

Azir Harris had been confined to a wheelchair after gunfire left him paralyzed at 17 years old as he was walking to a deli. The 24-year-old worked diligently to curb gunfire in his neighborhood ever since. On Monday (July 7), the father of one was visiting Grays Ferry for a cookout after dozens gathered the evening before to remember four slain men who had died years prior.

Around 1 a.m., gunshots rang out; Harris, alongside his girlfriend Siani Wylie and many others, were caught in the crossfire.

According to reports, Harris, bound to his wheelchair, tried to get through two cars to find safety. His wheelchair could not fit between the two vehicles, and he became trapped. He was shot multiple times in the back. Harris, described as someone who would "try to do everything he can to try and put a smile on people's faces," was rushed to a hospital where he died shortly after 2:15 a.m., police said.

Two others, Zahir Wylie, 23, and Jason Reese, 19, were also killed. Nine more individuals were wounded, including Wylie, who was injured trying to protect Harris.

"I figured they’d either go to the store, get some juice or something like that, never thought he’d be on the other side of town when that happened to him," Harris' father Troy described when referencing that when his son's friends invited him outside, he didn’t question it. "When he was in the wheelchair, I was carrying him up and down the steps. I carried him when he was a baby. I carried him through his first incident, and I couldn’t pick him up this time."

“The kid fought so hard to stay here,” Troy told the Inquirer. “And look … look what happened.”

Authorities say more than 100 shots erupted during an impromptu block party, striking people, homes, and cars. The shooting, which was captured on Ring camera and has since went viral, showcased multiple shooters, a barrage of gunfire, and scrambling partygoers. Police have yet to charge anyone in connection with the shooting.

Harris' wheelchair remained on the block Monday morning.