Angel Reese’s Latest Move At a Chicago Sky Game is Getting Her Dragged By the Internet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after her basket and Los Angeles Sparks foul during a 92-85 win over the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s not unusual for athletes to react in the heat of the moment during a game. But for Chicago Sky player Angel Reese, her latest reaction is sparking harsh reactions online.

It all went down Tuesday (June 8) night during a heavily competitive game between the Sky and the Washington Mystics that saw both teams with tie scores with a little under 30 seconds left. Given the pressure to cinch the win, Reese was clearly trying to do whatever it took to get her team across but it appears she took it way too far as evidenced by a now viral clip.

In it, Reese can be shown coming back to the bench visibly upset–so much so that she slapped the clipboard out of her coach’s hand. Naturally, as people began to see her reaction, they subsequently called her out for her bad behavior, calling a sore loser and pointing to this as just another example of why she’s allegedly disliked in the industry.

Despite her best efforts and her 22-point game, Reese and the Chicago Sky would end up losing by two points.

https://twitter.com/LegionHoops/status/1942651212194799747

“Sore loser lmfaoo this is why nobody likes her,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“[She] acting like a superstar while playing like a bench warmer,” said another.

“I’d never want a player like her on my team,” one other user wrote. “Very indicative of her character.”

“This shit is about to go Triple platinum on kkk twitter omg,” said another.

https://twitter.com/Waf2622/status/1942779583016599881

One user flat out questioned why Reese was even a part of the WNBA given her alleged history of subpar on-the-court behavior.

“Why is she even in the league? Her level of disrespect and vitriol to everyone is well seen and known. This league is nothing more than sub par players who have no class or respect for the game,” they wrote.

https://twitter.com/tzmolen/status/1942948522568892439

Added one other user: “She really makes it impossible to defend her, like dawg your talent level doesn’t warrant you to be such a horrible person.”