Jonathan Majors Responds to a Fan Attempting to Pull Wife Meagan Good’s Number and…Whew!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attends 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards at Taglyan Complex on June 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors and his wife Meagan Good have been out of the headlines as of late, but that's all about to change thanks to a now viral video. And trust us when we say, it's for an understandable reason.

As we previously told you, the former Marvel star and Good tied the knot back in March and have been keeping a relatively low profile ever since. Granted, they've popped out for certain industry events and award shows every now and then. But for the most part, the couple seem to have been enjoying their newfound marital bliss. However, that bliss was disrupted thanks to a recent fan encounter.

In the video, a group of guys can be seen talking and taking pictures with the two at an Apple store. One man, who's recording, compliments Good then asks if he can stop and take a picture with the "Harlem" star as Majors smiles. After Good says yes and begins to get closer to him, that's when the camera man decides to go completely left and ask Good for her number--with Majors in earshot.

"You're beautiful in person, just to let you know. Can I get a picture too? Possibly like a number, if that's fine," the man said.

To which Majors replied: "I'm sorry, what you say? Whose number? Nah, why don't you go google something, bro?"

Added Good, while pointing to the "Creed III" star, "My number? No, that's my man."

Peep the footage as captured by The Art of Dialogue below.

https://twitter.com/ArtOfDialogue_/status/1942946440336343278

As the clip began to make the rounds on social media, many in the comments defended Majors' reaction and warned that boldness of that caliber should've been met with some serious consequences.

"Bring back punching people in their sht for violating, [sic]" wrote one user on X/Twitter. (It should be noted here that this reaction would not have went over well with Majors considering his previous assault conviction.)

"N***a was bout to give him a 1940s ass whooping," said another.

https://twitter.com/ObaTheGreat1/status/1942948353702023210

"[He] Bout to find out. All these games ain’t for everyone," one other user said.

Some other users also felt that this was a skit or a scenario set up to get a rise out of Majors and that things like this were going too far.

"He[the camera man] knows, probably wanted to get his [Majors] reaction for clout," theorized one user.

https://twitter.com/LincolnLumbe/status/1942949270425846038

Added another, "The problem is these young niggas will do sh*t like this and get beat up for attention He was ready & willing to get washed so he could sue and get clout.. Lame a*s nigga man."