Check Out These Lavish Celeb Homes, All for Rent Right Now!

A handful of highly-coveted celebrity homes are available for rent, but only if you've got the spare change to spend!

By










Published

Michael Jordan, left; Prince. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In case you're one of those people who aren't necessarily ready to pull the trigger and purchase a celebrity style, mega-mansion for multiple millions of dollars but still desire to live like one for a while -- we've got just the thing for you! Thankfully, a handful of highly-coveted celebrity homes are available for you to rent, but that's only if you've got the spare change to spend.

3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis
3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

Some of those celebs include folks like NBA legend Michael Jordan, iconic singer Prince (yes that Prince) and rapper Nelly. The homes range in sqaure footage, amenities, and locations. But trust us when we say, they all have something spectacular about them that'll make for a fun temporary stay for any guest.

So whether you're a fan of ginormous homes or something a bit simple on the outside but luxurious on the inside, keep reading for a look at some these spectacular rental options!

Michael Jordan's Home

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The NBA legend's seven bedroom, 17.5 bathroom home has officially entered the Airbnb space for rent and trust us when we say, it's got A LOT to offer. There is one tiny catch though: you have to stay for at least seven days and the price is pretty steep: About $15,000 a night. But there is a lot to explore like an indoor basketball court, backyard putting green, pool, cigar lounge, wine cellar, entertainment floor and more. So the juice might be worth the squeeze. Keep reading to take a peek at some of the most impressive parts of the home.

Wine Cellar

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The custom built wine cellar includes stone floors and custom woodwork. The space holds up to 500 bottles in the temperature-controlled area.

Movie Room

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

 As part of the entertainment area, the movie room also shares space with billiards table, wet bars, bathroom, wine cellar cigar lounge and poker tables.

The Pool Pavilion

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The gorgeously decorated pool pavilion has two full baths and two, three-car garages next to it.

Pool View

Screenshot: YouTube/Enes Yilmazar

The sprawling backyard has an greenery peninsula of sorts that’s surrounded by a five-foot-deep pool, multiple patio seating areas and an outdoor kitchen!

Prince's "Purple Rain" House

Screenshot: YouTube/CCO-CBS Minnesota

The Minneapolis home that Prince’s family lived in in the cult classic film has been restored and will be open for the ultimate fan experience. Inside, guests can expect to see iconic memorabilia from the film, a ultimate relaxing spa, music lounge and a secret space filled with even more legendary treasures. All nights have been sold out and they're keeping the nightly price under wraps, but make sure you keep an eye out on the listing for when new dates become available. But for now, keep reading for a look at what's inside!

Classic "Purple Rain" Outfits

Photo: Eric Ogden/Airbnb

Some of The Kid’s most iconic outfits are displayed behind glass inside the home.

The Spa Experience

Image: Eric Ogden/Airbnb

Guests can enjoy a spa-like experience in the bathroom, which includes a claw foot tub inspired by Prince’s “When Dove’s Cry” video.

A Purple Palace

Photo: Eric Ogden/Airbnb

Velvet wallpaper, plush furniture and classic memorabilia is found throughout the home.

A Luxurious Lounge

Photo: Eric Ogden/Airbnb

This lounge space is a perfect place to hang with your friends and listen to your favorite songs on the Purple Rain soundtrack.

Nelly's Former Missouri Mansion

Screenshot: YouTube/Living St. Louis

Nelly's abandoned home in Missouri sits on 12 acres of land which includes a private basketball court, a three-car garage and a bunch of unfinished rooms. He reportedly bought this Missouri home in 2002 for an alleged $1,900,000 with the alleged intent to renovate it and gift it to his sister. Unfortunately, his sister fell ill with a leukemia diagnosis and eventually passed away in 2005. The home has been vacant ever since. Now, according to a Zillow listing, the home appears to be off the market but still has a rental price for a little over $4,900 a month. Keep reading to see more, but keep in mind, this place is going to need a lot of elbow grease before it really feels like a good place to call home!

Entry Way

Screenshot: YouTube/Living St. Louis

Though the home may have been abandoned, it's nice to see that the architectural pillars and flooring have remained as they're really an appealing part of the house!

Primary Bathroom

Screenshot: YouTube/Living St. Louis

Double sinks, a deep tub and a separate shower? This home clearly has all the bones to make this primary bathroom amazing!

Front Balcony

Screenshot: YouTube/Living St. Louis

Despite the less than stellar mid-renovations inside, the view from outside on the front balcony is a welcomed breath of fresh air.

Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube/Living St. Louis

Like we said, it's gonna take a whole lot of imagination and elbow grease, but with the right people in here, this place could really turn into an enjoyable space!

More From The Root