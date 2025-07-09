Black Celebs Spotted During Paris Couture Week

Fashion lovers are getting their fix as Paris Couture Week is in full swing. The twice-yearly event gives some of the hottest designers a chance to show off their high-fashion collections, and so far, they have not let us down. Designers like Elie Saab, Balenciaga and Armani Privé have sent some exquisitely crafted designs down the runway, and some of your favorite Black celebrities have had a front-row seat to all of the fashion fun.
Here are some of the Black celebrities who have been spotted out and about in Paris this week.
Cardi B
When it comes to fashion, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper never disappoints. She showed off a structured hooded dress at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show on July 8.
Cardi B
The next day, Cardi let her hair down (literally) and showed some serious leg at the July 9 Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Angela Bassett
Actress Angela Bassett does basic black beautifully at the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Law Roach
Stylist Law Roach came through in a floor-length overcoat at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey is gorgeous in a black tube dress arriving at Balenciaga.
Naomi Ackie
Actress Naomi Ackie rocks a cropped jacket with boot cut jeans at the Balenciaga show.
Tessa Thompson
The sheer sleeves are an exquisite addition to Tessa Thompson's look at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Justine Skye
Singer Justine Skye arrives in all black everything at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
"Legends of Tomorrow" actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show.
Aya Nakamura
We love French singer Aya Nakamura's lace tights at Balenciaga.
Cardi B
Cardi B looks like a sexy French detective in a leather trench, beret and sunglasses at the Maison Margiela show.
Miles Greenberg
Canadian performance artist Miles Greenberg strikes a pose at Maison Margiela.
Afiya Bennett
Model Afiya Bennett stuns in a gorgeous wine colored two-piece look at Stéphane Rolland.
