Black Celebs Spotted During Paris Couture Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Fashion lovers are getting their fix as Paris Couture Week is in full swing. The twice-yearly event gives some of the hottest designers a chance to show off their high-fashion collections, and so far, they have not let us down. Designers like Elie Saab, Balenciaga and Armani Privé have sent some exquisitely crafted designs down the runway, and some of your favorite Black celebrities have had a front-row seat to all of the fashion fun.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

Here are some of the Black celebrities who have been spotted out and about in Paris this week.

Cardi B

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper never disappoints. She showed off a structured hooded dress at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show on July 8.

Cardi B

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

The next day, Cardi let her hair down (literally) and showed some serious leg at the July 9 Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Angela Bassett

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Actress Angela Bassett does basic black beautifully at the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Law Roach

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Stylist Law Roach came through in a floor-length overcoat at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Lori Harvey

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Lori Harvey is gorgeous in a black tube dress arriving at Balenciaga.

Naomi Ackie

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Actress Naomi Ackie rocks a cropped jacket with boot cut jeans at the Balenciaga show.

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The sheer sleeves are an exquisite addition to Tessa Thompson's look at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Justine Skye

Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Singer Justine Skye arrives in all black everything at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Legends of Tomorrow" actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show.

Aya Nakamura

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

We love French singer Aya Nakamura's lace tights at Balenciaga.

Cardi B

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cardi B looks like a sexy French detective in a leather trench, beret and sunglasses at the Maison Margiela show.

Miles Greenberg

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Canadian performance artist Miles Greenberg strikes a pose at Maison Margiela.

Afiya Bennett

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Model Afiya Bennett stuns in a gorgeous wine colored two-piece look at Stéphane Rolland.