Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Black Celebs Spotted During Paris Couture Week

Cardi B, Angela Bassett and Tessa Thompson are just a few of the fashionable stars who have been spotted in Paris getting their high-fashion fix

By










Published

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Fashion lovers are getting their fix as Paris Couture Week is in full swing. The twice-yearly event gives some of the hottest designers a chance to show off their high-fashion collections, and so far, they have not let us down. Designers like Elie Saab, Balenciaga and Armani Privé have sent some exquisitely crafted designs down the runway, and some of your favorite Black celebrities have had a front-row seat to all of the fashion fun.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis
view video
3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

Here are some of the Black celebrities who have been spotted out and about in Paris this week.

Cardi B

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper never disappoints. She showed off a structured hooded dress at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show on July 8.

Cardi B

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

The next day, Cardi let her hair down (literally) and showed some serious leg at the July 9 Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Angela Bassett

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Actress Angela Bassett does basic black beautifully at the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Law Roach

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Stylist Law Roach came through in a floor-length overcoat at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Lori Harvey

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Lori Harvey is gorgeous in a black tube dress arriving at Balenciaga.

Naomi Ackie

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Actress Naomi Ackie rocks a cropped jacket with boot cut jeans at the Balenciaga show.

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The sheer sleeves are an exquisite addition to Tessa Thompson's look at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Justine Skye

Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Singer Justine Skye arrives in all black everything at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Legends of Tomorrow" actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show.

Aya Nakamura

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga

We love French singer Aya Nakamura's lace tights at Balenciaga.

Cardi B

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cardi B looks like a sexy French detective in a leather trench, beret and sunglasses at the Maison Margiela show.

Miles Greenberg

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Canadian performance artist Miles Greenberg strikes a pose at Maison Margiela.

Afiya Bennett

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Model Afiya Bennett stuns in a gorgeous wine colored two-piece look at Stéphane Rolland.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Check Out These Lavish Celeb Homes, All for Rent Right Now!

Check Out These Lavish Celeb Homes, All for Rent Right Now!

A handful of highly-coveted celebrity homes are available for rent, but only if you've got the spare change to spend! ...
Continue Reading
Why Black America is Obsessed With Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham's Messy Love Story

Why Black America is Obsessed With Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham’s Messy Love Story

New and old Black fans of Fleetwood Mac can't stop talking about a powerful onstage moment in 1997 between the two star vocalists ...
Continue Reading

This Black A-List Celeb Owns A Mansion So Big, It Has Its Own ZIP Code

This Black A-List Celeb Owns A Mansion So Big, It Has Its Own ZIP Code

Many celebrities live in Calabasas, but only one can claim to have their ZIP code ...
Continue Reading
Diddy Celebrates This Surprising Legal Win in Less Than a Week After His Verdict

Diddy Celebrates This Surprising Legal Win in Less Than a Week After His Verdict

In May 2024, a woman named April Lampros sued Combs for rape and battery dating back to 1994 ...
Continue Reading
3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

From carpentry to consulting, Davis says real business thinking starts with self-awareness and strategy ...
Continue Reading
Tragedy Left MTV Reality Star An Amputee, But Here's Why Folks Are Mad He’s Playing One in a Nike Ad

Tragedy Left MTV Reality Star An Amputee, But Here’s Why Folks Are Mad He’s Playing One in a Nike Ad

A former MTV reality star was cast in a new Nike ad, but some online are not buying what he's selling ...
Continue Reading
The Woman Attacked and Saved By Strangers on NYC Subway Platform, Speaks Out

The Woman Attacked and Saved By Strangers on NYC Subway Platform, Speaks Out

A 20-year-old woman claims Fredrick Marshall, a complete stranger, told her, "You're mine now... you're coming with me." ...
Continue Reading
Wheelchair-Bound Drive-By Shooting Survivor Falls Victim to This Unbelievable Tragedy in Philly

Wheelchair-Bound Drive-By Shooting Survivor Falls Victim to This Unbelievable Tragedy in Philly

Azir Harris, 24, advocated for gun violence survivors after a drive-by shooting as a teen left him paralyzed ...
Continue Reading
Jonathan Majors Responds to a Fan Attempting to Pull Wife Meagan Good's Number and...Whew!

Jonathan Majors Responds to a Fan Attempting to Pull Wife Meagan Good’s Number and…Whew!

The couple have been out of the headlines as of late, but that's all about to change thanks to a now viral video! ...
Continue Reading
All The Symbolism and Theories In Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

All The Symbolism and Theories In Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

From the Chitlin' Circuit influence to the reclamation of the American Flag, the internet is dissecting all of the influences of Beyoncé's latest era ...
Continue Reading
We <i>Finally</i> Know Why Trump and Obama Were Laughing it Up at Jimmy Carter's Funeral...

We Finally Know Why Trump and Obama Were Laughing it Up at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral…

We finally have the tea on what the two presidents, who historically don't get along, were joking about... and it's not what you think ...
Continue Reading
Angel Reese's Latest Move At a Chicago Sky Game is Getting Her <i>Dragged</i> By the Internet

Angel Reese’s Latest Move At a Chicago Sky Game is Getting Her Dragged By the Internet

Reese was clearly trying to do whatever it took to get her team the W, but she may have taken it way too far! ...
Continue Reading
Trinity Rodman's Not Feeling Announcers Bringing Up This One Thing as She Attends Her Tennis Pro Bae's Matches

Trinity Rodman’s Not Feeling Announcers Bringing Up This One Thing as She Attends Her Tennis Pro Bae’s Matches

The professional soccer player has been at Wimbledon supporting her boyfriend, tennis star Ben Shelton ...
Continue Reading
How Tina Knowles Schooled Folks Hating on Beyoncé For Singing the National Anthem on Tour

How Tina Knowles Schooled Folks Hating on Beyoncé For Singing the National Anthem on Tour

Clips of Beyonce performing the song has gone viral, prompting folks to question why she'd choose to sing it in the first place. But Miss Tina has had enough! ...
Continue Reading
What's Happening to Diddy's Fortune? Here's What We Know

What’s Happening to Diddy’s Fortune? Here’s What We Know

He was once on the way to billionaire status. Now, Diddy's net worth and his reputation has taken a drop ...
Continue Reading
Gary Coleman's Ex-Wife Finally Takes Lie Detector Test About His Death, and the Results Are Spooky

Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife Finally Takes Lie Detector Test About His Death, and the Results Are Spooky

Coleman married Shannon Price in 2007 and divorced one year later. Two years after that, he suffered a fatal fall and Price was the only witness ...
Continue Reading
How Tyler Perry's Name Was Dropped in Yet Another Sexual Misconduct Claim By One of His Actors

How Tyler Perry’s Name Was Dropped in Yet Another Sexual Misconduct Claim By One of His Actors

Braxton Wells accused the studios' senior vice president of scripted programming of grooming and rape...but that's not all ...
Continue Reading
Here's Why Y'all Need to Stop Calling Beyoncé 'Old'

Here’s Why Y’all Need to Stop Calling Beyoncé ‘Old’

Beyoncé is many things. But too old to perform is not one of them....especially in a musical market with many aging men ...
Continue Reading
Is NeNe Leakes Plotting the Ultimate 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Comeback? Here's the Pipin' Hot Tea...

Is NeNe Leakes Plotting the Ultimate ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Comeback? Here’s the Pipin’ Hot Tea…

The veteran peach-holder spoke about returning to the Atlanta reality show after leaving in 2020 ...
Continue Reading
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Went Up Against 90 Homeland Security Soldiers, Here's What Happened Next

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Went Up Against 90 Homeland Security Soldiers, Here’s What Happened Next

As soon as footage of National Guard troops got back to Mayor Bass, she went down there to personally handle the situation ...
Continue Reading

More From The Root