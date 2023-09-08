The Evolution of Coco Gauff

At age 19, t ennis superstar Coco Gauff i s already one of the most accomplished athletes in er sport. She is currently ranked sixth in the world by the World Tennis Association, has been ranked as high as fourth in singles competition an could be headed for number one based on her dominance in this year’s U.S. Open, where she’s slat ed to play in the Finals for the first time in her career. As we get ready to cheer her on, the Root takes a look at evolution of Cori Dionne “Coco” Gauff.