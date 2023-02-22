The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards are here with 4 virtual award shows leading up to the live show on Saturday, February 25th! The winners so far range from musicians to authors and television hosts. Congratulations to the honorees!
2 / 28
Outstanding Album
Outstanding Album
To nobody’s surprise, Beyoncé’s hit album Renaissance rightfully won her the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album!
3 / 28
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Our favorite duo in the music industry, Silk Sonic, snatched the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for the song “Love’s Train.” Can we get a second album from them, please?
4 / 28
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown’s song featuring Wizkid. “Call Me Every Day” won a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary).
5 / 28
Outstanding Female Artist
Outstanding Female Artist
Queen Bey has been declared the NAACP Image Awards’ Outstanding Female Artist. I know that’s right!
6 / 28
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
The NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album was given to Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music for their album, Kingdom Book One.
7 / 28
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
One half of the Mary Mary duo, Erica Campbell’s song “Positive” won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song.
8 / 28
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
The Migos members Quavo and the late Takeoff’s song “Hotel Lobby” won them the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song.
9 / 28
Outstanding International Song
Outstanding International Song
Nigerian artist Tems has been taking the music industry by storm and it didn’t stop at the NAACP Image Awards. Tems won the award for Outstanding International Song for “No Woman No Cry”.
10 / 28
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
The album JID014 (Jazz is Dead) by Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Adrian Younge took the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album- Instrumental.
11 / 28
Outstanding Male Artist
Outstanding Male Artist
Chris Brown has been awarded Outstanding Male Artist for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.
12 / 28
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Rihanna’s beautiful music video for the song “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made her the winner of the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album.
13 / 28
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The stunning soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from and inspired by – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan won the award for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.
14 / 28
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
The funky Tiktok sensation “Cuff It” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance won her the award for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song.
15 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
EGOT winner Viola Davis won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Non-Fiction for her moving book Finding Me.
16 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
The award for Outstanding Literary Work- Instructional went to Tracey Lewis-Giggetts for Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration.
17 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
The beloved Stacey Abrams teamed up with illustrator Kitt Thomas to create Stacey’s Remarkable Books which won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Children.
18 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
“Scenes from My Life: A Memoir”, about the life of the late Michael K. Williams with co-author Jon Sternfeld won the award for Outstanding Literary Work- Biography/Autobiography.
19 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
The NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work-Debut Author went to George McCalman who wrote Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen.
20 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Dolen Perkins-Valdez won the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Fiction for the book Take My Hand.
21 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
The award for Outstanding Literary Work- Poetry went to Robin Coste Lewis for “To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness”.
22 / 28
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Songwriter, musician, author, and entrepreneur Shawn Amos wrote his first novel Cookies and Milk which won him the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Youth/Teens.
23 / 28
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts sat down with our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, to discuss her book The Light We Carry. The interview was awarded Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special).
24 / 28
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
Trevor Noah stepped away from hosting The Daily Show with Trevor Noah but was given one last award from the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special).
25 / 28
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a competition show following a group of women auditioning to be one of the pop superstar’s backup dancers. The show has won the award for Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series.
26 / 28
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson won the 2023 award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)- Individual or Ensemble for hosting The Jennifer Hudson Show, also known as the talk show where guests get the chance to sing with the powerhouse vocalist.
27 / 28
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Our favorite internet personality Tabitha Brown deservedly won the 2023 award for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)- Individual or Ensemble for her children’s show, Tab Time.
28 / 28