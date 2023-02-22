The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Black Excellence

The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé, the late Michael K. Williams, Trevor Noah, and more scooped up trophies this year

By
Amira Castilla
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Michael K. Williams (L), Tabitha Brown (Middle), and Shawn Amos (R)
Michael K. Williams (L), Tabitha Brown (Middle), and Shawn Amos (R)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images), Brian Feinzimer / Contributor (Getty Images), Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

The NAACP Image Awards are here with 4 virtual award shows leading up to the live show on Saturday, February 25th! The winners so far range from musicians to authors and television hosts. Congratulations to the honorees!

Advertisement

2 / 28

Outstanding Album

Outstanding Album

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

To nobody’s surprise, Beyoncé’s hit album Renaissance rightfully won her the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album!

Advertisement

3 / 28

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

Our favorite duo in the music industry, Silk Sonic, snatched the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for the song “Love’s Train.Can we get a second album from them, please?

Advertisement

4 / 28

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Burak Cingi / Contributor (Getty Images), NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Chris Brown’s song featuring Wizkid. “Call Me Every Day” won a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary).

Advertisement

5 / 28

Outstanding Female Artist

Outstanding Female Artist

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Queen Bey has been declared the NAACP Image Awards’ Outstanding Female Artist. I know that’s right!

Advertisement

6 / 28

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer (Getty Images)

The NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album was given to Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music for their album, Kingdom Book One.

Advertisement

7 / 28

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

One half of the Mary Mary duo, Erica Campbell’s song “Positive” won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song.

Advertisement

8 / 28

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Christian Vierig / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Migos members Quavo and the late Takeoff’s song “Hotel Lobby” won them the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song.

Advertisement

9 / 28

Outstanding International Song

Outstanding International Song

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess / Stringer (Getty Images)

Nigerian artist Tems has been taking the music industry by storm and it didn’t stop at the NAACP Image Awards. Tems won the award for Outstanding International Song for “No Woman No Cry”.

Advertisement

10 / 28

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Douglas Mason / Contributor (Getty Images), Michael Loccisano / Staff (Getty Images)

The album JID014 (Jazz is Dead) by Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Adrian Younge took the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album- Instrumental.

Advertisement

11 / 28

Outstanding Male Artist

Outstanding Male Artist

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

Chris Brown has been awarded Outstanding Male Artist for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

Advertisement

12 / 28

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images)

Rihanna’s beautiful music video for the song “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made her the winner of the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album.

Advertisement

13 / 28

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor (Getty Images)

The stunning soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from and inspired by – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan won the award for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.

Advertisement

14 / 28

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Contributor (Getty Images)

The funky Tiktok sensation “Cuff It” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance won her the award for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song.

Advertisement

15 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images)

EGOT winner Viola Davis won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Non-Fiction for her moving book Finding Me.

Advertisement

16 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Screenshot: Screengrab from ElectricLiterature.com (Other)

The award for Outstanding Literary Work- Instructional went to Tracey Lewis-Giggetts for Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration.

Advertisement

17 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images), Screenshot from HarperCollins.com (Other)

The beloved Stacey Abrams teamed up with illustrator Kitt Thomas to create Stacey’s Remarkable Books which won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Children.

Advertisement

18 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: David Livingston / Stringer (Getty Images)

“Scenes from My Life: A Memoir”, about the life of the late Michael K. Williams with co-author Jon Sternfeld won the award for Outstanding Literary Work- Biography/Autobiography.

Advertisement

19 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Screenshot from CityArts.net (Other)

The NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work-Debut Author went to George McCalman who wrote Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen.

Advertisement

20 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Dolen Perkins-Valdez won the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Fiction for the book Take My Hand.

Advertisement

21 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Michael Kovac / Contributor (Getty Images)

The award for Outstanding Literary Work- Poetry went to Robin Coste Lewis for “To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness”.

Advertisement

22 / 28

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Harper Amos (L) and Shawn Amos (R)
Harper Amos (L) and Shawn Amos (R)
Photo: David Livingston / Stringer (Getty Images)

Songwriter, musician, author, and entrepreneur Shawn Amos wrote his first novel Cookies and Milk which won him the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work- Youth/Teens.

Advertisement

23 / 28

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Screenshot: Screen grab from Hulu.com (Other)

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts sat down with our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, to discuss her book The Light We Carry. The interview was awarded Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special).

Advertisement

24 / 28

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

Trevor Noah stepped away from hosting The Daily Show with Trevor Noah but was given one last award from the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special).

Advertisement

25 / 28

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Screenshot: Screengrab from Youtube.com (Other)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a competition show following a group of women auditioning to be one of the pop superstar’s backup dancers. The show has won the award for Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series.

Advertisement

26 / 28

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Screenshot: Screengrab from JenniferHudsonShow.com (Other)

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson won the 2023 award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)- Individual or Ensemble for hosting The Jennifer Hudson Show, also known as the talk show where guests get the chance to sing with the powerhouse vocalist.

Advertisement

27 / 28

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Image for article titled The Winners of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Screenshot: Screengrab from Youtube.com (Other)

Our favorite internet personality Tabitha Brown deservedly won the 2023 award for Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)- Individual or Ensemble for her children’s show, Tab Time.

Advertisement

28 / 28