The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game

Music

The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game

This Women's History Month, let's give out some flowers to rappers like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah and Lauryn Hill who paved the way for today’s female MCs.

By
Noah A. McGee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Gregory Bojorquez (Getty Images)

Hip-hop is one of the most popular music genres in the world. Everywhere you’ll probably hear a rap song being played over the radio, someone’s phone or speaker. Now, more than ever, female rappers are enjoying success.

Artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Latto come to mind as rappers who have blown up because of the female artists who came before them.

With March being Women’s History Month, we take a look back at the female rappers who laid the foundation for today’s hottest female MCs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Sha-Rock

Sha-Rock

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images)

Considered by many to be the first female hip-hop artist “on wax,” Sha-Rock broke into the hip-hop scene in the 1970s during the genre’s inception. She is considered by many as the first to do it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

MC Lyte

MC Lyte

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives) (Getty Images)

While some female MCs came before MC Lyte, she’s the one who paved the way for female rappers to truly have successful careers in the genre. Her singleRuffneck,” from the 1991 album Ain’t No Other made Lyte the first woman in rap to get a gold plaque.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

These days, everyone knows Queen Latifah as an all-around entertainer who raps, acts and hosts. But in the 1990s, her claim to fame was her ability on the mic as a talented MC. As a member of the Native Tongues collective along with A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul, Queen Latifah released so much quality music, especially her 1993 album Black Reign, which included the hit track, “U.N.I.T.Y.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Monie Love

Monie Love

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Michel Linssen/Redferns (Getty Images)

One of the only British rappers on this list, Monie Love was a member of the Native Tongues collective along with Queen Latifah. Although she might not be the most well-known artist on the list, her ability cannot be questioned. Despite releasing only two albums in her career, she still left her mark on the genre. Who can forget her 1989 collab with Queen Latifah, “Ladies First?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

After forming the group in 1985, Cheryl James and Sandra Denton are still going strong nearly 40 years later. To this day, the duo still performs and shows out for their loyal fans.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Foxy Brown

Foxy Brown

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage (Getty Images)

Foxy Brown’s impact on the rap game is underrated. She’s shared tracks with some of the greatest MCs of all time. Her 1996 debut album, III Na Na, has sold over seven million copies. Her second album, Chyna Doll, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, making her the second female rapper to achieve that feat, after Lauryn Hill.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Lil’ Kim has set a precedent for a lot of female rappers who are out today. Kim knew that she was sexy and had no problem showing it off, which was a new thing for female rappers when she broke into the game. She had no problem expressing her sexual desires in a song.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Peter Pakvis/Redferns (Getty Images)

Although her most celebrated album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, is mostly an R&B album, Lauryn Hill was a full-fledged MC when she broke into the music game in 1994 on the Fugees album Blunted On Reality. Lauryn was an artist who was always super genuine with her lyrics, rapping about motherhood and Black femininity. Despite being in a group of full of men, Lauryn was always the standout on every song.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Missy Elliot

Missy Elliot

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Myrna Suarez/ImageDirect (Getty Images)

Missy Elliot changed the game for all rappers, not just females. She forced everyone in hip-hop to step up their game with the visuals she used in her videos and the production used on her songs – thanks to her work with legendary producer Timbaland. Unlike many of her female peers, Missy was not hypersexualized. She was just a dope ass MC with a dope ass rhyme style. To this day, “Rain,” is one of the best music videos of all time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Left Eye

Left Eye

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Steve Eichner (Getty Images)

Despite never releasing a solo album because of her work with TLC, Left Eye’s impact on the genre is still felt. TLC is quite literally one of the most popular and successful R&B groups of all time, and Left Eye’s incredible personality and enthusiasm always came through on every song and lyric she rapped. Her verse on “Scrubs” is the highlight of the track for me.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Trina

Trina

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)

For those who grew up in the South, Trina is a southern rap legend. Since being featured on Trick Daddy’s 1998 track, “Nann Ni**a,” Trina has been nothing but consistent, releasing 12 albums since that time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Gangsta Boo

Gangsta Boo

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

It’s unfortunate she’s no longer with us, but Gangsta Boo was nothing short of a rap legend, especially to those from Memphis. As the lone woman in the iconic rap group Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo was a large reason for so many of the group’s classic records.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Da Brat

Da Brat

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Prince Williams (Getty Images)

While she currently works as a co-host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat was once a budding rap star. Although she’s from Chicago, she’s a local legend in Atlanta thanks to her work with famed producer Jermaine Dupri, who helped kick-start her career.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Eve

Eve

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Matthew Eisman (Getty Images)

The Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, Eve, was at one point the most popular female rapper in the world. Her 1999 debut album, Let There Be Eve... Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, became the third album by a female rapper to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. While she hasn’t been as active as others on this list, the music she’s released has made her a household name, which speaks to the quality of her music and her ability as an MC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Image for article titled The Most Influential Female Rappers in the Game
Photo: Paras Griffin/WireImage (Getty Images)

While some like to play on her name, there’s no denying Nicki Minaj’s impact on the rap game. She’s the most successful female MC of all time and has the numbers and catalog to prove it. Yes, many of the other names on this list were huge, but there was a point in time when Nicki Minaj was considered genuinely considered one of the most popular rap artists in the world, standing next to artists such as Drake, Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar. She set the standard for how huge female rappers could be in the late 2010s.

Advertisement

17 / 17