Chloe X Halle

Is there anything these sisters can’t do? Chloe and Halle Bailey both have had a remarkable year. The former was not only an honoree of The Root 100, but she also accepted her award at the ceremony in person declaring the vitality of Black womanhood. Halle, on the other hand, had racists undone when the trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was released. However, it was long overdue that Black girls saw themselves as Disney princesses. The director of the film, Rob Marshall, told Entertainment Weekly that Bailey was chosen for the role because she was “incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever.”