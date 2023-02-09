Is Lori Harvey Following Kim Kardashian's Playbook?

Lori’s Public Image

Lori Harvey is not often seen out and about unless it is attached to an ad campaign. Instead of using her image attached to another celebrity for news, she uses her social media to every once in a while show her other celebrity friends. Paparazzi does not seem to be Lori’s way of spreading her name. She even did a photo shoot for her 26th birthday mocking paparazzi and press scrambling to get her attention.