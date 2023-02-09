Is Lori Harvey Following Kim Kardashian's Playbook?

As Michael B. Jordan opens up about his breakup with heartthrob, Lori Harvey, it begs the question, who really is she and is she the new It girl on the block? Kim Kardashian is now a household name due to her famed relationships. Is Lori Harvey walking in her footsteps or is she finding her own way to fame?
Talentless?
One criticism about Kim Kardashian and Lori Harvey is that some people believe that neither one of them have talent, but instead are famous for their looks, relationships, scandals, and associations with other celebrities. Both of these nepo babies started their lives in privileged households but used that to grow into Hollywood’s most sought-after women.
Kim Kardashian’s Upbringing
Kim Kardashian is the daughter of Kris Jenner and the defense attorney for O.J. Simpson, Robert Kardashian. Her mother remarried Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce, after Robert died in 2003. Kim grew up fairly “normal” in Los Angeles with her siblings and didn’t brush shoulders with fame until her teenage and young adult years when she became friends with 2000s icon, Paris Hilton.
Lori Harvey’s Upbringing
Lori’s first love was not a man but rather the fashion industry. Before Lori Harvey’s mother, Marjorie Harvey, married her stepfather, Steve Harvey, Lori got her first modeling gig at only three years old for a children’s clothing boutique called Cotton Tails. She was inspired to get into the fashion industry by her mother, who was a designer and fashion blogger.
Lori Harvey the Olympic Hopeful
As Lori grew older she became a competitive equestrian and Olympic hopeful until at the age of 18 a back injury and MCL tear forced her to give up the gold medal dream. She went on to attend college at Florida International University.
Becoming a Model
Lori Harvey however did not complete her education at Florida International University since being home-sick, having a poor social life, and not being interested in her classes. Harvey returned to her first love, fashion, with her first major runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017.
Kim’s Public Image
Kim Kardashian revealed that she used to plan out her activities according to paparazzi locations. On a reunion episode for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim admitted that she liked the attention from the paps and would go around town to make sure they “caught” her randomly. Every interaction she had in public had a purpose.
Lori’s Public Image
Lori Harvey is not often seen out and about unless it is attached to an ad campaign. Instead of using her image attached to another celebrity for news, she uses her social media to every once in a while show her other celebrity friends. Paparazzi does not seem to be Lori’s way of spreading her name. She even did a photo shoot for her 26th birthday mocking paparazzi and press scrambling to get her attention.
Skincare Twins
The most similar thing about these two socialites? Their skincare lines. Kimberly launched her line, SKKN by Kim, formerly KKW Beauty, in June 2022, just months after Harvey’s SKN by LH launch in October 2021.
Kim K the Copycat?
Both of the skincare lines have thin font lettering on basic, one-color packaging and similar photoshoots, with the celebs barefaced with slick back buns. After Kim’s announcement of the skincare, social media users shared their suspicions and accusations that Kim K copied Lori, confirming some people’s beliefs that Kim’s career thrives off of taking away from Black women.
Kim’s Social Media
Since becoming a mother of four, Kim has transitioned her Instagram account from posting fashion campaigns, her body, or making references to scandals to now making her lifestyle look relatable, posting her children, family, and friends, events, and dropping outfit pics that have her clothing brand, SKIMS, tagged. Kim K is no longer the young bachelorette like Lori Harvey.
Lori’s Social Media
Instead of showing her lifestyle, Lori almost exclusively posts content connected to a brand. Harvey took an old page from the Kim K book and shows off her impeccable style, connection to clothing brands, alcohol, cars, and more. The main difference with Harvey’s social media is that she doesn’t use it to address rumors about herself in the news. It is rare to see Lori even post about her relationships, which makes it more difficult to associate her name with scandals.
Kim’s Physical Appearance
Kim Kardashian’s career skyrocketed after her infamous sex tape with Ray J was released in 2007. She then took that recognition and ran with it, capitalizing on her body. She then started allegedly getting her body done and posing nude in several campaigns, creating the clothing brand SKIMS with mostly figure-hugging designs and a perfume with a bottle shaped like her sculpted frame.
Kim’s Physical Appearance (continued)
She has also used her show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, to show that she keeps her body in its current shape through intense working out. However, she has been accused of presenting dangerous and unattainable methods to have her body shape. When Kim squeezed into a vintage Marilyn Monroe dress for the 2022 Met Gala, she told the media that she lost over 15 pounds just to fit into the outfit.
Lori’s Physical Appearance
There is speculation that Lori Harvey got a BBL to achieve her current figure, but she has not confirmed. However, Harvey did credit her jaw-dropping abs to pilates and a meal plan that social media users were less than favorable about. In a TikTok video, Harvey explained that she gained 15 pounds at the beginning of her relationship with Michael B. Jordan and started consistently doing pilates and going to the gym sometimes multiple times a day in order to get her fit frame.
Lori’s Physical Appearance (continued)
Instead of posing nude in campaigns and on social media, Lori has used the media buzz about her body to post her gym routine and also promote her partnership with the athletic clothing brand, Gymshark.
Kim’s Dating History
Besides being best friends and an employee of Paris Hilton, Kim K used her connection to the men she dated and married to build her name from Kris Humphries to Kanye West. Scandal after scandal is the path she chose to fame. She has had to be open with every relationship she’s in to keep people interested in her.
Lori’s Dating History
Lori Harvey’s dating history is elite. She’s dated athletes, actors, and musicians, whom many could only dream of having a chance with. Although she’s been named the Future for women, she’s actually far from it. Although the rapper and Lori dated at one time, Lori did not become a mother of his children, a common theme in Future’s relationship history.
Lori’s Dating History
Since her brief and broken engagement at the age of 20 to a soccer player, Memphis Depay, Harvey has prioritized herself and dated around more casually, like many women in their 20s. People mostly get upset with it because she leaves relationships with the men people put on their vision boards. She has mastered the art of looking like a prize rather than the men that she dates.
Lori’s Influence
Lori Harvey has become a woman that people look up to as far as her lifestyle. She’s someone who is a businesswoman but for the most part, people only know her for living the “soft life”, getting to wear luxurious clothes, being gorgeous, going on tropical vacations, and dating good-looking men. She has shown Black women that they can have an easy life just like celebrity white women.
So, Is Lori the New Kim?
Although it may look like Lori Harvey copied aspects of Kim K’s lifestyle, Harvey has found her own path to reaching the princess It girl status. Both women are aware of the eyes that are always on them, and have created their own agendas, Kim K used her past over-sharing of her life and Lori Harvey uses the mystery of fans not really knowing anything about her, yet still keeping us intrigued with any crumb of news about her. And that in itself, is talent.
