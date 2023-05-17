Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Wedding First Dance ft. Alicia Keys | Suzanne Delawar

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart promised their love to each other in 2016 in Santa Barbara, California. Eniko’s Vera Wang gown had lace details details that took 10 people and over 150 hours to place. Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden had the honor of being their creative director for the special day! The couple were joined with over 200 guests, while their children proudly walked down the aisle as a part of the wedding party.