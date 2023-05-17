It’s wedding season and Black celebrities such as Olympian Simone Biles and model Sofia Richie have us wishing we were there on their big days! Whether they had surprise nuptials or lavish royal ones, they looked fantastic and had jaw-dropping wedding parties to boot. Here are some of our favorite weddings in recent years.
Simone Biles and Johnathan Owens
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL star Johnathan Owens tied the knot twice this year! They were officially married in the U.S. in a courthouse wedding and then threw an extravagant second wedding ceremony with 144 guests in Cabo, Mexico.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie is the daughter of The Commodores lead singer— Lionel Richie. Sofia was married in one of the most exclusive weddings of 2023, wedding music executive Elliot Grainge. The wedding took place in the South of France at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc with a traditional Jewish ceremony. Sofia worked with Chanel to create three gowns for her wedding, talk about wealth! Her husband wore Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford suits!
Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero
Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes married Juan David Borrero in September 2021 in Ecuador. The wedding took place during the pandemic, as all guests were vaccinated and double tested prior to the ceremony. She wore a custom Zuhair Murad gown that included a dramatic 15-foot train, which Juan David wore a Armani tuxedo. They were married in a breathtaking Catholic church in Quito.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
In 2017, tennis champion Serena Williams married Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. With 200 guests including their newborn daughter, Alexis “Olympia, the couple had a Beauty and the Beast-themed affair at the Contempoary Arts Center of New Orleans. Williams worked with Alexander McQueen for her ballgown, looking like a true princess. Some of their guests included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Anna Wintour.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle married one of the most sought after bachelors, Prince Harry, in May 2019 in a story book wedding! An estimated 2 billion people observed the ceremony on television. The couple were married in the 500-year-old St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some of the celebrity guests included Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, and Idris Elba. Meghan wore a simple Givenchy gown with a 9-foot train, and a tiara borrowed from Queen Eleizabeth. Prince Harry looked sharp wearing a traditional military uniform.
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
Actress Niecy Nash married music artist Jessica Betts in an unexpected wedding with only 24 guests in 2020. The couple had not confirmed their relationship prior to the wedding pictures were released, leaving fans shocked! The couple’s “rustic chic” nuptials were witnessed by celebrity guests Sherri Shepard, Ava DuVernay, and Lala Milan.
Issa Rae and Louis Diame
Writer, actress, and producer Issa Rae announced that she married businessman Louis Diame in 2021 at the famous Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat in the South of France. She wore a stunning custom Vera Wang gown with her signature reddish locks pulled back into a curly ponytail. Her boo wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit. The wedding was a surprise to her fans, as she dodged questions about her love life for years.
Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley
Actress and television personality Tamera Mowry married Fox News correspondent Adam Housley in 2011. Their beautiful day took place in Napa Valley with 300 guests. Tamera’s twin sister, Tia Mowry, was the matron of honor and was pregnant with her first child during the ceremony. Tamera wore a Carolina Herrera gown, and her husband wore a classic suit with Converse tennis shoes.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
In 2016, singer Ciara and NFL star Russell Wilson exchanged vows at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Ciara’s jaw-dropping Roberto Cavalli gown paired perfectly with Russell’s custom Giorgio Armani suit. A couple of the celebrities in the wedding party were Lala Anthony and Kelly Rowland! Ciara gave a sneak peek into the magical day in a music video for her song, “Beauty Marks.”
Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden
Actors Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden revealed that they tied the knot in October 2022. They were married at the iconic Paramour Estate in Los Angeles surrounded by gorgeous floral arrangements. Anika wore a custom gown from London-based Alonuko Bridal while Jason wore a salmon suit by Well Groomed Men. The nuptials were led by actor Colman Domingo.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent Hughes
Sheryl Lee Ralph had the most fabulous bridal party in Black history with Niecy Nash, Patti LaBelle, Loretta Devine, Jenifer Lewis, Victoria Rowell, A.J. Johnson, and Judge Mablean. Only an icon could have a friend group full of divas! Sheryl Lee Ralph married Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes in 2005.
Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba
In 2019, Idria Elba married the gorgeous Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco. The couple’s Marrakesh ceremony was attended by 200 guests hailing from all over the world. Idris’ family is from west Africa whlie Sabrina’s family is from east side of the continent, making Morocco the perfect middle ground for their families. Sabrina wore a custom A-line Vera Wang gown with a veil embroidered with Idris’ arm tattoo design. How cool!
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart promised their love to each other in 2016 in Santa Barbara, California. Eniko’s Vera Wang gown had lace details details that took 10 people and over 150 hours to place. Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden had the honor of being their creative director for the special day! The couple were joined with over 200 guests, while their children proudly walked down the aisle as a part of the wedding party.
Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper met his wife, Kirsten Corley, when he was nine years old, and married her in 2019 at The Resort at The Hill in Newport Beach, California. The couple’s daughter, Kensli, was the cutest flower girl at the ceremony! Kirsten wore a Galia Lahav gown and Chance wore a custom Ralph Lauren suit. The big day was attended by celebrities Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Kirk Franklin, and Dave Chappelle.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
In 2014, power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were married at the Chateau Artisan in Miami, Florida. The couple’s ceremony was loved by fans after a video was released of the couple sealing their vows with their signature handshake. Gabrielle stunned the wedding guests as she floated down the aisle in a Dennis Basso gown as John Legend performed “You and I.” Kevin and Eniko Hart and NBA star Chris Bosh were amongst the audience.