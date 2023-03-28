Damson Idris, Lori Harvey 'Still Going Strong' Despite Breakup Rumors

Regardless of what the rumor mill may have you to believe, Snowfall star Damson Idris and model/entrepreneur Lori Harvey are still together.

In fact, according to a statement from Idris’ own rep provided to Newsweek, the two are “still going strong and very much together as a couple.” This news comes just one week after the notorious blog Media Take Out reported that the pair had called it quits via confirmation from an unnamed friend of Harvey’s. This news also comes just as Idris’ new cover story from Complex arrives. In it (ha!), he explained why he decided to publicize his relationship despite the fact that he’s a private person.

Advertisement

“I guess I’m just growing. I’m just learning,” he said. “I’m not letting certain things affect me and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.”



G/O Media may get a commission Sale sale sale Early Savings - Wayfair’s Five Days of Deals The sale before the sale.

Prep your backyard for spring with these early deals. Shop the Sale at Wayfair Advertisement

Advertisement

He later added, “It is tough to keep those things a secret, but you know, our lives are under a magnifying glass. And people need to understand that people are people. People in the public eye are people. As I said, it’s great and life is great.”



Idris can currently be seen in Prime Video’s recently released psycho-horror series, Swarm, starring opposite Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey. He can also be seen in the sixth and final season of Snowfall, airing Wednesdays on FX and Thursdays on Hulu.