You Better Werk! Zaya Wade Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu Show for Paris Fashion Week

Zaya Wade looked stunning as she made her runway debut on Tuesday at the Miu Miu show for Paris Fashion Week. Wade made a supermodel’s entrance as she strutted on the catwalk donning a green dress accompanied by a matching jacket. The outfit was completed with a brown handbag and brown leather flats.



Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sat in the front row, cheering on their daughter who is becoming a budding fashion plate. The couple wore all-black outfits — and matching sunglasses — to watch the 15-year-old on her very first runway.

Zaya herself posted the moment on her Instagram, simply captioning, “debut @miumiu.” A stylist for the Wades, Christos Kikis, also posted the moment on his Instagram with the touching caption: “tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today. thank you @dwyanewade for your endless trust in my vision. and thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself.”

Dwyane Wade commented on Kikis’ post, writing , “You make it easy. Thank you for centering her wants and needs always.” Later, Zaya made an appearance at a Miu Miu dinner and afterparty at Gigi Parisas. This outpouring of love is important, especially since it comes on the heels of Gabrielle Union’s moving speech at the NAACP Image Awards about the Black LGBTQ+ community needing more support.

Union and Dwyane Wade received the President’s Award “ in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.” She stated: “Black trans people are being targeted and terrorized and hunted in this country, every day, everywhere. There’s barely a whisper... we are hopeful that we may witness a real shift in the fight for justice: the moment the movement makes room for everyone.”