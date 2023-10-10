Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama's Iconic Style

Entertainment

Malia Obama's outfit last week shook the internet. The Obama daughters have traded in their matching pea coats for crop tops, blazers, and plenty of jewelry!

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / Staff (Getty Images)

Last week, Malia nearly broke the internet when she was photographed standing outside a store in LA. Some outlets wrote about her smoking (which isn’t new information even though some people will always be dramatic about it) but GQ couldn’t help but talk about the fits. “Taking a smoke break outside an LA convenience store, Malia wore an earth-toned cropped knit cardigan from the Australian brand Kina & Tam (whose website describes its overall design philosophy as “dopamine dressing”), lug-soled black boots, and high-waisted pleated wool slacks. The trousers, to be sure, are the real stars of the show ...”

We also wrote about her look. Let’s face it, Sasha and Malia Obama, our favorite First Daughters, have grown up before our eyes! Their mom used to dress them simple and conservatively, in jewel-colored outfits when they were in the White House. But they have grown to have a much different fashion sense since leaving DC! Here’s a gallery of the evolution of their individual styles!

Obama’s Presidential Candidacy Announcement in 2007

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
Christmas Celebration in 2014

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
White House State Dinner in 2016

2016- Malia at the Made in America Festival

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
2023- Malia

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: PageSix on TikTok (Fair Use)
2023-Sasha leaving Drake’s party in Los Angeles

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: PageSix on TikTok (Fair Use)
2023- Malia leaving Drake’s party in Los Angeles

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: PageSix on TikTok (Fair Use)
2023- Sasha at USC

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: @yofavgossip on TikTok (Fair Use)
2023- Malia at Swarm Premiere

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)
2022- Sasha in Los Angeles

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: @yofavgossip on TikTok (Fair Use)
2022- Malia in Los Angeles

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
2022- Sasha in Los Angeles

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: @yofavgossip on TikTok (Fair Use)
2023- Malia

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: @michelleobamaofficalfp (Fair Use)
2022- Sasha walking around town

Image for article titled Evolution of Sasha and Malia Obama&#39;s Iconic Style
Screenshot: @mugpucci on TikTok (Fair Use)
Mother’s Day 2022

