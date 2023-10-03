Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, and Natalia Bryant Strut Their Stuff at Fashion Week 2023

Fashion Week season is tragically coming to a close, and Black celebrities not only attended (wearing some of the best outfits of the year) but a few had the opportunity to strut their stuff on the runway as well.



Last night Angela Bassett debuted on the catwalk and gave her fiercest walk for the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 runway. Her all-black dress consisted of a high neckline, and sheer, shiny material fitted in the front and floating behind her. Her look was also paired with black kitten heels and sharp winged eyeliner. In the video you can hear the audience make noise in support of the Black Panther star. Early 2000s icon Paris Hilton also stunned the crowd, walking in the show.

On October 1, The Woman King’s Viola Davis walked alongside her husband Julius Tennon on the catwalk for L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event. She wore a gorgeous black, halter neck gown with gold heels, dark red lipstick, and showed off her huge afro that we all love. Tenon opted for a lighter color palette, wearing a mixture of creams and brown. The couple waved at the roaring crowd, and when they got to the end of the walkway, their rarely seen daughter, Genesis, 13, hopped up on stage to snap a few pictures with them.

Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week in September, gracefully walking amongst the crowd for Versace. She rocked a sharp silhouetted black, above-the-knee dress with silver shoes and a black purse. She also walked in the Boss Spring/Summer show while in Milan. Bryant, who currently studies at The University of Southern California was officially signed to IMG models in 2021. She revealed in an interview with Vogue that becoming a model is a way for her to find her own path, given the legendary legacy of her late father.

