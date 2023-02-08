17 Black Models To Look Out for at Fashion Week 2023

New York Fashion Week 2023 starts February 9 and we just know the Black models will tear up the runway. So, we can look forward to seeing veteran models and plenty up-and-coming ones from all around the world. Here are the people to look out for in the upcoming weeks!
2 / 19
Anok Yai
Anok Yai
South Sudanese model— Anok Yai is currently based in New York City and truly is one of the top models in the industry today. Anok’s career started in a unique way: she was discovered after a picture of her taken at Howard University’s 2017 Homecoming went viral.
3 / 19
Adut Akech
Adut Akech
Adut Akech is from South Sudan and is currently one of the most in-demand models. Akech has worked for Fendi, Vogue, Valentino, Versace, Mugler, Chanel, Schiaparelli, and more luxury brands. In 2018, she was named one of TIME’s Most Influential Teens. Akech commits some of her time to support refugees, as her family fled Sudan when she was a child.
4 / 19
Georgia Palmer
Georgia Palmer
London-based model, Georgia Palmer was scouted at just 15. And she has been featured in shows and advertising campaigns for Mugler, Vogue Italia, Adidas, DSquared2, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.
5 / 19
Awar Odhiang
Awar Odhiang
Canadian model, Awar Odhiang, made her i-D cover debut in Fall of 2022 and is one of Model.com’s Top 50 models in the industry. Odhiang has most recently walked for Marc Jacobs, Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Kenzo, and Dsquared2.
6 / 19
Alaato Jazyper Michael
Alaato Jazyper Michael
Alaato Jazyper is a South Sudanese Models.com Top 50 model and rising star. She is already taking 2023 by storm appearing in shows and advertisements for Saint Laurent, Fendi, Sacai, Chanel, Valentino, Azzedine Alaia, and Marc Jacob.
7 / 19
Mammina Aker
Mammina Aker
South Sudanese Mammina Aker is lives in New York. In January 2023, she strutted in shows for Zegna and Jean Paul Gaultier. She’s featured in the Spring 2023 edition of Elle; Aker is also among the Model.com Top 50 ranking.
8 / 19
Malick Bodian
Malick Bodian
Malick Bodian was born in Senegal and raised in Italy. This year, he started modeling for Wales Bonner, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Dior Men, AMI Paris, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jil Sander, Gabriela Hearst, and Bottega Veneta. He is considered one of the top male models to watch in the industry.
9 / 19
Caren Jepkemei
Caren Jepkemei
Kenyan model Caren Jepkemei is a widely sought-after and has worked most recently worked or Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, Giambattista Valli, and Kenzo.
10 / 19
Abdulaye Niang
Abdulaye Niang
Abdulaye Niang is currently one of the Top 50 male models, that’s according to Models.com. In fact, he is projected to reach icon status. Niang has ruled the runway for notable brands such as Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Off-White, Coach, and Louis Vuitton. Niang is currently a New York-based model.
11 / 19
Ottawa Kwami
Ottawa Kwami
Ottawa Kwami was born and raised in Ghana. Standing at 6’2, Kwami is an up-and-coming star. Kwami has already had a successful 2023 as he has walked the runway and advertised for MSGM, Etro, Louis Vuitton, Amiri, Kenzo, Elie Saab, COS, and Isabel Marant.
12 / 19
Dara Gueye
Dara Gueye
Dara Gueye is based in Milan, Italy. Gueye was busy in January, walking the runways and advertising for Prada, Fendi, Zegna, Wales Bonner, Louis Vuitton, Dior Men, Kenzo, Valentino, and Bottega Veneta.
13 / 19
Nyagua Ruea
Nyagua Ruea
South Sudanese model Nyagua Ruea is based in London. In January 2023, she walked in shows for AMI Paris and Ashi Studios. Ruea is featured in Harper’s Bazaar Magazine in February of this year, a huge accomplishment for a young model.
14 / 19
Victoria Fawole
Victoria Fawole
Victoria Fawole had a wildly successful 2022 career working with Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Zara. In 2023, she has already walked for Marc Jacobs, Mugler, Fendi, Valentino, and Dior. Fawole is Nigerian and currently based in London.
15 / 19
Ugbad
Ugbad
Somalia-born and Iowa-raised Ugbad was the first model to wear a hijab on the runway for Fendi in 2019. She began her 2023 career advertising for Tory Burch and graced the cover of The New York Times Style Magazine.
16 / 19
Cherif Douamba
Cherif Douamba
Cherif Douamba is a 6’2, Top 50 model, according to Models.com. In 2023, he walked and campaigned for Vivienne Westwood, Zegna, Lemaire, Marine Serre, COS, and Alexander McQueen.
17 / 19
Akuol Deng Atem
Akuol Deng Atem
Akuol Deng Atem is a London-based model, who has been working hard already this year, what with her walking and in ads for Lemaire, Rains, Juun. J.Marine Serre, Viktor & Rolf, Ashi Studios, Robert Wun, Jean Patou, and Harper’s Bazaar magazine in February. When, I’m tired.
18 / 19
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Beautiful, Black and Badass, Naomi Campbell is one of the industry’s first supermodels beginning her career at about 15. Campbell kicked the door open for Black models as she was the first one to grace the cover of British and French Vogue and TIME.
19 / 19