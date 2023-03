The ladies are starting to take over hip-hop. Artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Latto are among the biggest rappers in the world, but there are plenty more women who are ready to cement their spot in the game as well.

We already recognized the female MCs who have been the most influential, now we take a look at the ladies who are killing the game currently with dope bars and hot songs.