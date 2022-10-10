The powers that be may have taken away Kanye West’s most potent weapon, social media. The Chicago rapper has been locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts after he posted multiple anti-Semitic messages.

This comes just days after Ye was seen during Paris Fashion Week wearing a t-shirt that read “WHITE LIVES MATTER,” which he later defended on Fox News in an interview with Tucker Carlson, of all people. He has also been downright pathetic with his uncalled-for bullying of multiple Black women including Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and popular singer Lizzo.

The anti-Semitic messages began on Friday when Ye shared text messages between himself and Diddy. In the messages, the Chicago rapper claims that Diddy is being controlled by Jewish people. The messages show Diddy texting Kanye, “Nigga send me an address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just Love.”

In response, Ye sent back, “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

I wonder why Ye was so against the idea of meeting up with Diddy considering he was one of the people supporting the Yeezy designer while he was going on a social media onslaught against Adidas.

Kanye’s suggestion that Diddy is being controlled by Jewish people is a common anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. This post alone got Ye suspended from Instagram.

But no matter, the Donda rapper just pranced on over to Twitter to continue his anti-semitic comments. He first took aim at Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, which owns Instagram.



In a tweet he wrote, “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram. You use to be my nigga.”

Then, e arly Sunday morning, Kanye tweeted, “I’m a bit sleep tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be ANTI Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also You Guys have toyed with me and tried to Black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

That tweet was the last nail in the coffin which led to Ye’s Twitter account being restricted. While his account on both social media sites is still active, he cannot post on either of them for a certain period of time.



But in all honesty, Ye needs to be locked from social media for a long time. Too often Kanye’s posts promote more hate and hurt than they do positivity. This is the first time in years that he has actually been held accountable for his inappropriate social media rants.

While it’s nice that he’s not on social media now, we all know that he will for sure go on another rant in the very near future.