I think it’s pretty safe to assume that when Kanye West penned his 2010 album, My Beautiful, Dark, Twisted, Fantasy—divorcing his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian was never in the picture.

However, that’s exactly how things have transpired for the Donda over the weekend and it looks like Ye is feeling all the feels because of it. According to Complex, Yeezy took to Instagram to share his thoughts in poem form in which he likened the pain of divorce to “full blown Covid,” “heavy breathing,” and “suffocating.”

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know shit. Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall,” the poem begins.

Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove. Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals. Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold. Divorce feels like the first play of the super bowl and your ankle rolls. Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control. Divorce feels like you got shot and traffic is slow. Divorce feels like heavy breathing. Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing. Divorce feels like youre receiving a spiritual beating every evening. Divorce feels like you worked overtime all week and you ain’t allowed off for the weekend. Divorce feels like you got broken into.

It concludes, “Divorce feels like a funeral, a miscarriage, a broken leg. Divorce feels like you gave everyone away and you don’t have the right to have anything to say. Who are you to have an opinion on your own life. You are you anymore. You’re what’s left of you. Michael Jackson said it best. You’re a vegetable, you’re a vegetable. You’re the real Cosby, not a Huxtable.”

Additionally, Yeezy has also responded to the criticism stemming from his recent, controversial, music video for “Eazy,” which depicts scenes of him kidnapping and burying alive a Pete Davidson cartoon lookalike.

“Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech,” West captioned in a post online per Complex. “Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

I mean, OK, sure. We hear what you’re saying but as a wise woman once told me: it’s impact over intent. And regardless of the “ill-intended suggestions” that have been derived from your art, the truth of the matter is that what you’re doing has and is continuing to have a negative impact on your family and those people you claim you love. You gotta do better my guy, you’ve just got to before this thing goes from worse to, well...worser.