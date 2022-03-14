Over the weekend, Kanye West took the time to air his grievances with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the challenges he’s been facing when it comes to the dealings of their children.



Per People, in a series of now-deleted videos posted on Sunday, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted a message/prayer asking that his kids be allowed to come to his gospel-infused, concert event series, Sunday Service. He also shared a message imploring Kim to “stop antagonizing him with the TikTok thing,” a reference to a previous post of his where he once again criticized the fact that his eight-year-old daughter, North, is on the app dancing and making videos.

“I told y’all before about this TikTok stuff,” West captioned in the post as captured by The Shade Room. “Now my 8-year-old on here signing she fell in love with an emo girl. Leftists don’t want fathers to have no say in our children’s lives. I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school. I gotta voice and I’m not having this.”

He also went on to address Perez Hilton (??) and D.L. Hughley, the latter of which previously spoke out against the “Praise God” rapper’s behavior towards Kim Kardashian during a recent interview with VladTV.

“D.L. Hughley is a pawn, yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses D.L. So don’t speak on me or my children, I can afford to hurt u,” Ye also wrote in the post.

D.L. has since responded, writing in a series of tweets:

“Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol”

He continued, “Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!!” He later added: “#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!!”

The latter tweet was undoubtedly a crass yet clear reference to screenshots of an alleged tense text message exchange between Ye and Kim’s new beau, SNL star Pete Davidson that also went viral over the weekend.

If you’re keeping score, Ye is now 0-487986394639433 in the quest for an amicable and mess-free divorce.